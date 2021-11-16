The National Weather Service has placed southern Blaine County—including the cities of Carey, Picabo and Craters of the Moon National Monument—under a wind advisory until 8 p.m. today.
Sustained high winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will move through the area on Tuesday, according to the Weather Service.
Tree damage and scattered power outages are possible and residents are urged to secure outdoor objects.
"Localized areas of blowing dust may abruptly reduce visibility at times. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle," the Weather Service stated.
Western-blowing winds left a dozen Picabo and south-Bellevue households without power early Tuesday morning, according to Idaho Power, which dispatched repair crews around 7 a.m.
Overnight high winds weren't just limited to the south county. Wind gusts reached 33 mph on Bald Mountain, according to forecasting service AccuWeather.
