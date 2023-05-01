  • Video courtesy of Cory Peavey

Muldoon Creek, a tributary of the Little Wood River, washed out Flat Top Road on Thursday, April 27. "What little road you see is gone today," Flat Top Sheep Co. rancher Cory Peavey said on Monday.

Update, 6:30 p.m., May 1:

A flood warning has been issued for the Little Wood River drainage north of High Five Creek in Blaine County.

"Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely," the NWS-Pocatello office stated. "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

The Little Wood River north of Carey hit flood stage Monday afternoon, prompting the closure of Flat Top Road, a fork of Little Wood Reservoir Road.

"Water has eroded parts of the road. Please avoid this area. Do not drive through standing water," Blaine County stated at 1:45 p.m., followed by the hashtag #TurnAroundDontDrown.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the Little Wood River along Flat Top Sheep Ranch was in active flood stage at 5.8 feet. A river height of 5.4 feet correlates with a "minor flooding" designation.

