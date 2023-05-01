The Little Wood River north of Carey hit flood stage Monday afternoon, prompting the closure of Flat Top Road, a fork of Little Wood Reservoir Road.
"Water has eroded parts of the road. Please avoid this area. Do not drive through standing water," Blaine County stated at 1:45 p.m., followed by the hashtag #TurnAroundDontDrown.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, the Little Wood River along Flat Top Sheep Ranch was in active flood stage at 5.8 feet. A river height of 5.4 feet correlates with a "minor flooding" designation.
