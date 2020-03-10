A Sun Valley Institute event featuring an actor and producer from the NBC show New Amsterdam has been postponed, the institute said Monday.
The event in Carey, initially scheduled for March 21, was to be part of the show’s “Talk Back Listening Tour.” The goal of the “listening session” is to “’capture the stories’ not being told by Hollywood,” according to a press release for the event.
The listening session will not take place on March 21 as originally planned due to travel concerns around COVID-19, the institute said. It will likely be rescheduled for a later date.
The event is sponsored by St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center.
