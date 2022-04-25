Carey Mayor Sara Mecham is hosting a town hall meeting with the entire city council at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, to gather public input on law enforcement, the look of Main Street, recreational amenities and preferred uses in zoning districts.
The meeting will take place at the Eldridge Building at the Blaine County Fairgrounds, 20512 U.S. Highway 93, in Carey.
“There has not been an effort for community outreach for quite some time,” Mecha. “As current elected officials, it is important for us to have a pulse on the needs and desires of our community.”
The town hall meeting is an “active effort” to communicate with constituents and to “truly hear their concerns and incorporate their vision into the greater vision of our community,” Mecham said.
The information ascertained through what will likely be a series of public town hall meetings will aid city leaders in prioritizing the current and future needs and desires of the community, she said, guiding "where to focus our energy, where to allocate our monetary resources and how to amend our existing ordinances to get us from our current state to our ultimate end goal."
Mecham said her mission as mayor has been to bring the community together to create a “clear, purposeful vision of Carey, based on values we cherish.” In an interview with the Express, Mecham did not provide details on what exact changes to city code or policy she thought would need to be changed.
“It will include changing some of the existing perspectives and statutes that do not support this vision," she said. “There will be growing pains. It's all part of the process. It's inevitable. It's time for Carey to decide what we are going to be when we grow up.”
