The Carey Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously on March 4 to approve a preliminary plat application for a 35-unit subdivision on Little Wood Reservoir Road.
Silver Pine subdivision would be in the Residential High-Density zone on about 13 acres about 400 feet north of the intersection of Little Wood Reservoir Road and U.S. Highway 93.
A mix of single-family units and duplexes is proposed for the development by Grizzly Bear Properties LLC of Twin Falls.
“We are pleased to work with the city of Carey on this project,” said Gerald Martens, the firm’s representing agent, in an interview. “We hope to meet the city’s need for affordable housing.”
Martens said the single-family residences would sell in the mid-$200,000 range, with some duplexes possibly targeted for rentals.
The Carey City Council will hold a public hearing on March 17 to review the application for final approval.
Martens said that if the council approves the project, construction would commence soon, with homes available in the fall.
