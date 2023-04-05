Citing damage to a sewer line, the Carey City Council on March 20 approved and adopted an emergency development moratorium halting the processing and approval of all building permit applications or development applications with sewer connections or components within the city.
Effective immediately, the moratorium will last for 182 days from signing, or earlier if the City Council deems the situation resolved.
The emergency moratorium was approved in response to capacity issues of the city’s sewer treatment and collection facilities. The city’s sewer capacity was already strained when a utility company damaged the sewer collection system while laying fiber lines through the city’s public right of way last year, Carey officials said in a statement.
As of March 30, the known damages due to the fiber line have exceeded $30,000 in repair costs and have caused sewer backups into private residences. While all known damages have been repaired at the expense of the city, city staff does not yet know if the full extent of the damages have been addressed.
The damages to the line have allowed an infiltration of groundwater to enter the sewer system at a rate well beyond the system’s capacity, which is 50,000 gallons of daily flow. Since the damages were recorded, the city has seen daily peak flows reaching 120,000-150,000 gallons.
The moratorium will stop new development from placing further strain on an over-burdened system. By press time Tuesday, Carey officials had not responded to multiple inquiries from the Express as to what, if any, projects will be stalled by the moratorium.
Meanwhile, the city is working closely with the state Department of Environmental Quality to appropriately manage the increased flows and will weigh options to increase the system’s overall capacity.
City staff and officials will continue to seek funding options to not only alleviate the current emergency but to improve the sewer system in a way that eliminates similar emergencies in the future and allows for continued growth and development.
Those who wish to read the adopted emergency moratorium may do so at the city website, cityofcarey.org. ￼
