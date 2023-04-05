Citing damage to a sewer line, the Carey City Council on March 20 approved and adopted an emergency development moratorium halting the processing and approval of all building permit applications or development applications with sewer connections or components within the city.

Effective immediately, the moratorium will last for 182 days from signing, or earlier if the City Council deems the situation resolved.

The emergency moratorium was approved in response to capacity issues of the city’s sewer treatment and collection facilities. The city’s sewer capacity was already strained when a utility company damaged the sewer collection system while laying fiber lines through the city’s public right of way last year, Carey officials said in a statement.

