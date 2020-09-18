Tonight’s game between the Carey High School Panther football team and the Hagerman Pilots has been canceled, according to Carey athletic director Lee Jay Cook.
The game was called off because of an increased coronavirus risk in Gooding County, where Hagerman resides.
The Harvard Global Health Institute currently lists Gooding County at the orange risk level, indicating accelerated spread of COVID-19.
At this time, the game has not been rescheduled.
