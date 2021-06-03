Twenty-three Carey School seniors will walk across the stage Friday night, June 4, for an in-person ceremony that will also be broadcast live online.

Graduation will take place in the Blue Gym at 7 p.m.

Families and friends who cannot attend in person can stream the ceremony on the Carey School-Carey Idaho Facebook Page. The graduation will also be posted for viewing on the Carey School website, at careyk12.org.

The ceremony will include speeches by Valedictorian Hunter Smith and co-Salutatorians Carl Andrews and Kylie Wood. The guest speaker will be Kenny Bailey, a bus driver for the Carey School and the father of incoming principal Kayla Burton.

Cake and cookies will be served after the ceremony.

