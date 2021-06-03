Twenty-three Carey School seniors will walk across the stage Friday night, June 4, for an in-person ceremony that will also be broadcast live online.
Graduation will take place in the Blue Gym at 7 p.m.
Families and friends who cannot attend in person can stream the ceremony on the Carey School-Carey Idaho Facebook Page. The graduation will also be posted for viewing on the Carey School website, at careyk12.org.
The ceremony will include speeches by Valedictorian Hunter Smith and co-Salutatorians Carl Andrews and Kylie Wood. The guest speaker will be Kenny Bailey, a bus driver for the Carey School and the father of incoming principal Kayla Burton.
Cake and cookies will be served after the ceremony.
Please tell me why the seniors at Wood River High don't get to graduate a week early like the Caret seniors do EVERY year??? Aren't the schools all part of Blaine County School district? Why do the kids here have finals next week and have to attend 5 more days of school than their counterparts down the road? Seems pretty unfair. Maybe the new superintendent will fix all these discrepancies....
