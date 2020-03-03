The Carey Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall to consider a subdivision application for a 35-unit housing development.
Silver Pine subdivision would be in the Residential High Density zone on about 13 acres. A mix of single-family units and duplexes is proposed. Gerald Martens is listed as the representing agent for the proposed development.
In addition, the P&Z will consider a short plat subdivision application, filed by Jolyon and Kari Sawrey, for a proposed two-lot subdivision, to be known as K2 subdivision. The project is within the Commercial Zone and would be divided into minimum lot sizes of 8,681 square feet.
Also, Carey resident Kathy Olsen will apply for a variance for the 93 Bar and Grill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In