Perhaps you've seen the yellow signs, in English and Spanish: "Neighbors Helping Neighbors"--"Vecinos Apoyando Vecinos."
It's a collaboration between The Crisis Hotline, ProjecT.O.O.L.S, and other partners, formed during the pandemic to create "community connections through innovative ‘boots on the ground’ support & outreach," according to organizers.
This weekend, they'll take that approach to Carey to deliver family care packages on on Sunday, May 17. The drive-thru takes place from 4-6 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Packages include books, toys, games and other supplies suitable for children.
For more information, call The Crisis Hotline's office at 208-788-0735, or the bilingual helpline at 208-578-4114.
