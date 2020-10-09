Update 11 a.m. Saturday

Crews responded swiftly to the Wedge Butte Fire Friday night. According to Idaho's fire tracking website, firefighters managed containment of the blaze at 9 p.m. Friday, with control set for 6 p.m. Sunday.

The fire is burning in grass 13 miles south of Bellevue near Timmerman Hill. Its size is currently mapped at 789 acres, Idaho Fire said. Last night, estimates put the wildfire at 1,500 acres, but more accurate mapping revised that number down.

Carey, Bellevue, Hailey, Sun Valley, Wood River and West Magic fire departments responded, and were taken off the scene Friday night. The Bureau of Land Management took command of the fire on Friday evening, and is overseeing the mop-up.

Multiple single engine tankers and a helicopter helped put down the fire, according to Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman. One residence on Spud Patch Road was threatened, and horses were evacuated from the property. The fire did not reach the structures.

Bateman said Friday night that he did not know how the fire ignited in the car, or whether anyone inside was injured in the initial blaze.  

A vehicle fire on state Highway 75 sparked a wildfire south of Timmerman Hill on Friday afternoon, Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman told the Idaho Mountain Express.

Firefighters from every department in the county, plus the Bureau of Land Management, responded to the call, which came in just before 4 p.m. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was moving north toward Timmerman Hill, Bateman said.

Timmerman Fire, 20-10-09

A car fire caught brush ablaze near Timmerman Hill on Friday, Oct. 9.

At that time, no evacuations had been issued for the area.  

As of Friday evening, the fire was an estimated 50 acres on the east side of the road, according to Idaho's fire tracking website.

Traffic is down to one lane on state Highway 75 south of its intersection with U.S. Highway 20, according to Blaine County Emergency Communications. The dispatcher would not comment further on the fire, or the corresponding response. 

