Camp Rainbow Gold kicks off summer programs in Fairfield

Camp Rainbow Gold kicked off its second summer of programming over Memorial Day weekend at their property, Hidden Paradise, near Fairfield.
The nonprofit organization, which focuses on supporting children and families impacted by pediatric cancer, welcomed 10 Idaho families who have experienced a pediatric cancer diagnosis for a weekend of connection, community and fun. The gathering included five new Camp Rainbow Gold families.
Beginning this month, Camp Rainbow Gold will offer Youth Oncology Camp, Teen Oncology Camp, and Sibling Camp. This summer, the organization will also open the camp property for the first time to other organizations in need of a medically focused camp space.
“This summer is the kickoff to welcoming others, and we are grateful to everyone that has worked hard to help make Idaho’s first medical camp become a reality,” said Elizabeth Lizberg, Camp Rainbow Gold CEO/Executive Director. “We are able to host our camps and welcome other nonprofits because of incredible generosity and collaboration. The space is already special, but it becomes magical when you realize that it is created by the hands of so many. We live in a great community that wholeheartedly agrees with the need for Idaho to have a medical camp.”
Throughout the summer, Hidden Paradise is welcoming Sunrise Retreats, an organization for widows; Camp River Run, serving children battling life-threatening or disabling medical conditions; and Camp Kesem, which supports children who have a parent with a cancer diagnosis or have lost a parent to cancer.
Sunrise Retreats Founder Marni Henderson said the May widow’s weekend was “wonderful.”
“The participants shared many times how beautiful the property was,” Henderson said. “It was the perfect backdrop for our holistic healing and wellness experience for widows navigating life after the death of their spouses.”
Camp Rainbow Gold provides services to more than 400 Idaho family members, is supported by more than 300 volunteers from across the nation and has been accredited through the American Camp Association since 2002. Learn more at www.camprainbowgold.org.
According to a press release from Camp Rainbow Gold, construction at Hidden Paradise continues to move forward.
“In September, the team is breaking ground on the first of 12 new, donated cabins,” it states. “Camp Rainbow Gold is also working to raise funds for the infrastructure to support the cabins and a new health center that has been donated.” ￼
