A group of five workers, one with a small child, staged a protest at the Mountain Valley Lodge in Hailey on Friday over alleged unpaid wages for work completed at the hotel three months ago.
The workers reportedly spent up to 50 hours each in March and April removing furniture and carpets and installing new equipment during the hotel turnover. After completing the work, they say, they were offered $4.50 per hour for their time, instead of the $20 per hour promised to them by a manager they say no longer works at the hotel near Wood River Middle School.
The group refused to accept the offer and are still waiting for full payment, they said. The hotel, formerly AmericInn by Wyndham, has recently changed hands.
Carmen Ninalaya Aranda, 30, said she needed the money from the 25.5 hours of labor she provided to feed her children and buy gas to get her 11-year-old daughter to a surgical appointment in Boise. Aranda was joined at the protest by several co-workers who expressed their anger with signs that read “Stop Exploiting Us” and “We Don’t Work for Free.”
“This is taking a long time to resolve,” said Edith Lopez, a community advocate who has been providing translation services and working with the 37 workers to get them paid.
Attorney Christopher S. Simms sent a letter regarding an “unpaid wage claim” on July 5 to Mountain Valley Lodge owners Tony Kullen and Priyanka Chawla, calling for “immediate payment” of $20 per hour for their work. The claim is for a total of 710 hours of work for $14,200 in total wages.
“Clearly, the wages are being withheld willfully, arbitrarily and without just cause,” wrote Simms, who did not respond to a request for comment.
Hailey City Councilman Juan Martinez said he had been apprised of the complaint and that Simms was taking on the case pro bono. He pointed out that the case was not being pursued by the city.
Lopez said he was called to represent the group during interactions with the hotel management on April 18 and during successive meetings.
“These people said no to the hotel. That they should be paid more, what they were promised. They know they can get paid $25 per hour for cleaning homes,” Lopez said.
A manager at the front desk of the hotel was asked on Friday about the protest and the circumstances that led to it. “No comment,” she said.
Simms’ letter states that if payment is not made “immediately,” litigation will commence to recover costs, attorney fees, penalties and punitive damages, including a penalty up to three times the amount of the “wrongfully withheld unpaid wages.”
“Be assured that we will seek all available remedies and lawful means of recovering the compensation promised each individual claimant,” Simms wrote. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In