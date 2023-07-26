A group of five workers, one with a small child, staged a protest at the Mountain Valley Lodge in Hailey on Friday over alleged unpaid wages for work completed at the hotel three months ago.

The workers reportedly spent up to 50 hours each in March and April removing furniture and carpets and installing new equipment during the hotel turnover. After completing the work, they say, they were offered $4.50 per hour for their time, instead of the $20 per hour promised to them by a manager they say no longer works at the hotel near Wood River Middle School.

The group refused to accept the offer and are still waiting for full payment, they said. The hotel, formerly AmericInn by Wyndham, has recently changed hands.

