Consistent—and in some cases abundant—snowfall across many Western states boosted November bookings at mountain resorts this year, with November and December business activity showing strong signs, one of the nation’s leading tourism trackers has reported.
“But economic headwinds are still blowing and have prevented 2022 from sustaining 2021’s rebound recovery from the pandemic,” the Vermont-based business-tracking company DestiMetrics said last week.
In that report from DestiMetrics, a division of the parent company Inntopia, the organization stated that the changing U.S. economy has affected business activity at Western mountain resorts.
A DestiMetrics comparison to the past three years for the month of November shows how both hotel occupancy and daily room rates have evolved from previous years, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Compared to November 2012, occupancy for November was down 4.7% in the West, DestiMetrics reported, and the average daily rate for hotel rooms was virtually unchanged—down 0.6%. Compared to the pre-vaccine era of November 2020, hotel occupancy at Western mountain resorts in November was up 15.4%, with the average hotel rate up 13.3%. And compared to the pre-pandemic era of November 2019, occupancy was up 1.5%, but daily rates were up 34.9%.
“The winter of 2022-23 is looking more typical than the past few years, but economic uncertainty and societal changes, ranging from work schedules to availability of seasonal employees, continues to impact destination travel,” DestiMetrics stated in its December report.
A post-COVID surge in travel to mountain resorts has evened out, the organization stated.
“As of Nov. 30, on-the-books occupancy for the full winter from November through April is down 5.6% compared to last year, with declines in all winter months except January,” DestiMetrics stated.
In contrast, aggregated daily hotel rates for the season are up 9.1% in a year-over-year comparison, the organization stated, and are showing increases in every month except a scant decline in November.
Looking at a two-year comparison, a dramatic 66.9% increase in seasonal hotel occupancy this year over the uncertainty of the 2020-21 season at the same time is expected—as is the 44% gain in daily room rates this year compared to two years ago, DestiMetrics stated. And, when compared to the winter season of 2019-20 during the height of the pandemic, occupancy this year is up 4.5%, with the average hotel rate up 41.1%.
Bridget Higgins, director of marketing and public relations for Sun Valley Resort, said early-season snowfall has been a boon for the resort.
“Mother Nature has blessed us with a lot of natural snowfall and cold temps for our world-class snowmaking and grooming teams to do what they do best,” she said. “And we believe this has been a draw for people to come visit us in Sun Valley for this holiday season. We hope that this trend continues.”
Snowfall gets credit for uptick in bookings
Widespread snowfall across much of the country’s West in late fall boosted bookings in November, DestiMetrics reported.
“November bookings made for arrivals for the months of November and December were up 24% and 21.5%, respectively, as consumers were eager to hit the slopes,” the organization stated. “Last year’s strong economy meant significant bookings in November ’21 for January through April—a surge that couldn’t be replicated this year, hindered by economic slowing.”
The result was a 3.3% decline in seasonal bookings made in November, despite some strong gains.
“That 3.3% decline in overall bookings is entirely due to soft bookings for arrivals from January through April, but that’s an improvement from the end of October data, when bookings were down 4.1%,” said Tom Foley, senior vice president of business intelligence for Inntopia, an associate division of DestiMetrics. “This is the 10th month in 2022 that the year-over-year booking pace has been down, as consumers respond to economic declines. But the big boost in bookings made in November for arrivals in November and December was very welcome and reinforces what we’ve reported for the past 20 years—which is that good snow will move the booking needle, even with economic uncertainty and challenges.”
On a national level, for the second consecutive month, the Dow Jones stock market increased sharply during November by adding 5.7% to close at 34,590 points and building on October’s strong rebound. That is the highest level for the Dow market since last March, as stocks gained strength on positive inflation data in October and optimism about more modest interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve Bank.
The upward trajectory “is likely fueling stronger-than-expected consumer spending,” DestiMetrics stated.
However, consumer confidence ratings have dropped.
“While mountain consumers score considerably higher than the national consumer-index scores, we are seeing clear evidence of price-induced softening in mountain travel buying this month,” Foley said.
Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate remained at 3.7% in November, while employers added a stronger-than-expected 263,000 new jobs to payrolls. Wages for the year were up 5.1%—somewhat slower than in recent months, the data shows. The leisure and hospitality industry—which has been the slowest sector to recover post-pandemic—added 88,000 new jobs but still remains at nearly 1 million jobs fewer than February 2020, the report states.
Typical travelers’ length of stay—which climbed dramatically during 2020 and 2021—continued to decline in November, DestiMetrics reported, with bookings during the month down an average of 0.39 nights compared to the pre-pandemic benchmark. Declines were noted for all arrival days of the week, with Mondays dropping the most and Fridays remaining the most resilient, although still down slightly.
“Ongoing declines in rooms available for nightly rentals is masking the actual number of room nights being booked, which is driven by both lower volume and shorter lengths-of-stay,” Foley said. “But, despite economic pressures, exceptionally strong daily rates are currently offsetting the lower occupancy figures and generating more revenue per night. But the financial issues are real and likely to last through the winter.” ￼
