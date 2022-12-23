Warm Springs Lodge

Consistent—and in some cases abundant—snowfall across many Western states boosted November bookings at mountain resorts this year, with November and December business activity showing strong signs, one of the nation’s leading tourism trackers has reported.

“But economic headwinds are still blowing and have prevented 2022 from sustaining 2021’s rebound recovery from the pandemic,” the Vermont-based business-tracking company DestiMetrics said last week.

In that report from DestiMetrics, a division of the parent company Inntopia, the organization stated that the changing U.S. economy has affected business activity at Western mountain resorts.

