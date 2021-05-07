Visit Sun Valley—the marketing and business organization serving the Ketchum-Sun Valley area—is scheduled to conduct its first semi-annual community meeting of 2021 on Wednesday, May 12.
The organization will broadcast the event from its host location at The Community Library in Ketchum. The meeting is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon.
Visit Sun Valley stated that the meeting will include presentations on winter-season business, a preview of the summer season and “everything in between.”
“We have lots of projects we’re working on and always appreciate sharing the details with you,” the organization stated.
To stream the event, go to comlib.org/event/vsv-summer2021/.
