The Sun Valley Marketing Alliance has hired a new operations manager, filling an important role in advance of the typically busy summer season in the Ketchum-Sun Valley area.
The marketing organization—which operates as Visit Sun Valley—announced Friday that it had hired Jessica Francia Maynard for the chief operations role. Maynard started work on Monday, April 26.
Maynard went to Visit Sun Valley from Sun Valley Resort, where she was in her 11th year as a company employee. She worked as an ambassador for the resort, “using her wide-ranging experience to help the resort company manage a variety of projects and ongoing commitments,” Visit Sun Valley said in a statement. Maynard moved from a position managing the resort’s front desk operations to the ambassador position, in which she reported to the hotel director, generating weekly occupancy forecasts and monthly lodging revenue analyses. Maynard also acted as a liaison between Sun Valley Resort and wholesalers, both domestic and international, the release states.
“I’m immensely grateful that Jessica slowed down just long enough for us to hire her,” said Scott Fortner, executive director of Visit Sun Valley. “With her experience and connections, she’ll be able to help us grow, and at the same time she can help us better manage our resources and relationships.”
Maynard is a graduate of Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos in Peru.
The operations manager role was previously held by Aly Swindley, who left the Visit Sun Valley organization to take a job with the city of Ketchum.
The Sun Valley Marketing Alliance was formed in 2011 through a joint project of the city of Ketchum, the city of Sun Valley and Sun Valley Resort. The organization’s mission is “to raise awareness of Sun Valley as a mountain resort community by attracting like-minded guests and managing experiences mindfully while respecting our community’s vitality and way of life,” the announcement stated.
