The Idaho Travel Council doled out more than $7.3 million in grants last week to Idaho nonprofit organizations for tourism marketing, including substantial awards to the marketing groups for Ketchum-Sun Valley, Hailey and Stanley.
The grants through the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program were finalized at a meeting in Lewiston. Eligible award recipients include nonprofit tourism development organizations such as chambers of commerce, convention and visitors bureaus, and regional travel organizations.
Marketing elements are varied, “but often include print and digital advertising, videography, brochures, attendance at travel shows, public relations, industry research and the creation of websites,” the Idaho Department of Commerce stated in a news release.
Grants to organizations in south-central Idaho include:
• $380,000 to the Sun Valley Marketing Alliance, also known as Visit Sun Valley, which markets the broader Ketchum-Sun Valley area.
• Approximately $132,000 to the Hailey Chamber of Commerce.
• $103,000 to the Stanley-Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce, which markets Stanley and the Sawtooth Valley area.
Other grants include approximately $123,000 to the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association and $88,000 to the Idaho Ski Areas Association.
“Our wonderful Idaho travel and tourism industry has been a major contributor to Idaho’s economy. And it is amazing that we had a record year during a worldwide pandemic,” said Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “We appreciate all the hard work by our many stakeholders and team members to overcome extraordinary challenges.
“Excelling at tourism, our state’s third largest industry, has a large, positive impact on communities and businesses across Idaho.”
Tourism is a $3.7 billion industry in Idaho.
The Idaho Travel Council is an eight-member panel appointed by the governor. It works with the state’s Department of Commerce and its Commerce and Tourism Development team.
The state’s tourism programs are funded by a 2% tax paid by travelers and collected by hotel, motel, vacation-rental and private campground owners. Some 45% of the funds collected are used for statewide programs targeted to international and domestic travelers, tour operators, travel agents, travel journalists and content creators. Another 45% is distributed back to communities through the grant program. The remaining 10% is used for administration of the Tourism Development division.
Total lodging-tax collections for fiscal year 2021 reached $14.8 million, reflecting an increase of 8.5% over pre-pandemic fiscal year 2019, which recorded the highest collection numbers in the history of the program, the Department of Commerce stated.
