The governing real estate association for the state of Idaho has named Wood River Valley resident and Realtor Debra Hall its Realtor of the Year. The Idaho announcement was made at the Realtors 2022 convention earlier this month in Coeur d’Alene.
“It is the highest honor of my professional career to receive this award and recognition,” said Hall, the Sun Valley Board of Realtors president. “My goal is to continue leading the way for other Realtors wishing to impact the industry, as well as help their communities with home-ownership for all.”
Hall has been a Realtor for 26 years. During that time, she has been an advocate for veterans and unhoused or in-need families through the Sun Valley association’s foundation programs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In