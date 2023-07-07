Boise Entrepreneur Week

Big Sandy Organics is a past winner of the food-and-beverage pitch competition at Boise Entrepreneur Week.

 Courtesy photo by Clay Hendricks

Organizers of the Boise Entrepreneur Week event are inviting Wood River Valley entrepreneurs to register for their annual pitch competitions scheduled from Oct. 2-6 in Boise.

Past winners include Big Sandy Organics, co-owned by former Carey resident Thomas Dilworth.

“Winning Boise Entrepreneur Week’s Trailmix competition ignited a fire in our entrepreneurial journey,” Dilworth said. “It validated our product’s value and helped bolster sales, expand our brand and fund product development.”

Load comments