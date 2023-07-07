Organizers of the Boise Entrepreneur Week event are inviting Wood River Valley entrepreneurs to register for their annual pitch competitions scheduled from Oct. 2-6 in Boise.
Past winners include Big Sandy Organics, co-owned by former Carey resident Thomas Dilworth.
“Winning Boise Entrepreneur Week’s Trailmix competition ignited a fire in our entrepreneurial journey,” Dilworth said. “It validated our product’s value and helped bolster sales, expand our brand and fund product development.”
This year, Boise Entrepreneur Week will provide more than $210,000 in funding, organizers stated in a news release. In addition to cash prizes for winners and runners-up, the firm Connetic Ventures will select an applicant from the main pitch competition, Trailmix or any of Boise State University’s public pitch competitions to offer $100,000 in equity funding.
Boise Entrepreneur Week organizes a main pitch competition that is open to companies from any industry and the Trailmix pitch competition, presented by Albertsons, which helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. The Trailmix grand prize winner will receive a cash prize and shelf space at Albertsons’ flagship store in Boise, with the potential for expansion into other regional stores if sales are strong.
Each competition has allocated $50,000 for its grand prize winner and $5,000 for a runner-up. To be eligible, participants’ businesses must be registered in Idaho and have less than $1 million in annual recurring revenue. Additionally, past winners of a pitch competition cannot pitch again in the same competition.
The following pitch competitions are also scheduled:
- The Youth Innovation Challenge, which allows students to propose solutions to real-world problems facing Idaho. Students compete for $4,000 in scholarship money by forming teams during the event and submitting a video pitch by Nov. 13. Advance registration is not required.
- Hacking for Homebuilding, presented by Boise State University’s Venture College and College of Engineering, which allows participants to form teams, choose a problem provided by homebuilding partners, and propose a solution in the form of a new venture. Cash prizes will be awarded. Applications will be accepted at boisestate.edu/venturecollege.
- The HealthTech Challenge, which allows participants to form teams, choose a health-care problem provided by organizers, and propose a solution in the form of a new venture. Cash prizes will be awarded. Applications will be accepted at boisestate.edu/venturecollege.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In