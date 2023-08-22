23-07-12-ketchum-construction-2-roland-5.jpg

Idaho added jobs in the construction sector in July.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Idaho’s unemployment rate increased slightly in July, rising from June’s rate of 2.7% to 2.8%, the Idaho Department of Labor reported Friday.

The state’s labor force—workers who are employed or unemployed but looking for work—increased in July by 1,058 people to 965,314, the department reported.

The labor force participation rate in Idaho—the percentage of the non-institutionalized civilian population at least 16 years of age and older in the labor force—decreased to 62.4% in July, from 62.5% in June.

