Idaho’s unemployment rate increased slightly in July, rising from June’s rate of 2.7% to 2.8%, the Idaho Department of Labor reported Friday.
The state’s labor force—workers who are employed or unemployed but looking for work—increased in July by 1,058 people to 965,314, the department reported.
The labor force participation rate in Idaho—the percentage of the non-institutionalized civilian population at least 16 years of age and older in the labor force—decreased to 62.4% in July, from 62.5% in June.
Total employment in the state decreased by 453 to 938,097, while unemployment increased by 1,511 to 27,217, the department reported.
Idaho nonfarm jobs increased by 2,000 (0.2%) to 853,000 in July. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains include construction (1.6%), financial activities (1.5%), accommodation and food services (0.9%), health care and social services (0.8%), private educational services (0.6%) and state government (0.6%).
The state’s industries with the largest job declines in July were natural resources (-2.4%), wholesale trade (-1.4%) and nondurable goods manufacturing (-0.7%).
Jobless rate up slightly year-over-year in state, county
The July unemployment rate of 2.8% in the state was one-tenth of a percentage point higher than one year ago. The labor force was up 1.3%, an increase of 12,007 people, the Department of Labor reported.
In Blaine County, the jobless rate increased from 2.6% in July 2022 to 3% in July 2023.
Statewide, the number of unemployed Idahoans increased 5.7% (1,473) over the same time period, while the number of employed rose 1.1% (10,534).
Idaho’s total nonfarm jobs increased by 2.8% (23,600) year-over-year. Most major industry sectors showed over-the-year job gains except real estate and rental and leasing (-3.5%), manufacturing (-2.6%), natural resources (-2.4%) and retail trade (-0.6%).
Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased from 3.6% in June to 3.5% in July. The number of unemployed decreased by 116,000 to 5.8 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 187,000 (0.1%) to 156.3 million. ￼
Where do you get your stats for Blaine County? Seems as though that anyone who wants to work can and will be employed, the help wanted columns are stacked!
