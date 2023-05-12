23-04-19-baldy-closing-party-roland-9.jpg

Skiers head up Baldy on April 16, Sun Valley’s closing day.

 Express/Roland Lane

For the second year in a row, U.S. ski areas set a record high number of skier and snowboarder visits, with 64.7 million trips to the slopes logged from coast to coast in the 2022-23 ski season.

The Colorado-based National Ski Areas Association—a trade association representing ski area operators, industry suppliers and affiliated members—made the announcement Tuesday in a preliminary report on the 2022-23 season, which hasn’t yet ended at some mountain resorts.

The preliminary tally indicates a 6.6% increase over last season, when the NSAA recorded a then-record 61 million skier visits nationwide.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments