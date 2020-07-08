Despite new restrictions brought on by COVID-19, the Fourth of July carried on with familiar sights: fireworks, cook-outs, parades and a noticeable uptick in tourist traffic.
During a weekend where Idaho added more than 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus, hotels, campsites, restaurants and outfitters in Blaine County and beyond saw traffic and business rise dramatically for the holiday, sources told the Express.
Operating at limited capacity and with safety protocols in place, hotels enjoyed a surge in business. But, like so much concerning the pandemic, the outlook for the rest of summer remains uncertain.
“It has been insane, unpredictably busy,” said William Pullin, front desk agent at the Tyrolean Lodge in Ketchum.
Pullin said the hotel was full to capacity, which has been capped at 50 percent of normal to abide by social distancing requirements.
“Now that the mask requirement has gone through with the city, we can avoid the possibility of staff getting contaminated,” Pullin said. “It is a lot more comforting.”
Pullin said the hotel’s 32 rooms will not remain booked, based on current reservations.
“This week we so far have 17 arrivals one day and then ten the next day, maybe five per day toward the end of the month. But a lot of people are traveling and not making plans. They just show up if they are passing through and ask for a room.”
That’s a popular option this year. Most people seemed to be driving in for the weekend rather than flying, as evidenced by the decrease in airport traffic. From July 1-5, a fewer than normal number of private planes took off and landed in Hailey, according to Friedman Memorial Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy. Total operations were down about 17 percent from July 1 to July 5 this year compared to 2019, Pomeroy told the Express.
“Minus air carriers, general aviation was down about 14 percent this year over last,” he said.
Pullin said the Tyrolean is getting primarily leisure travelers, and fewer business travelers than he expected.
“With Allen and Company gone we expected a plummet in our budget, and we are still holding out for the best,” he said.
The Knob Hill Inn in Ketchum also saw bookings spike, General Manager Ally Barnhardt said.
“Our Fourth of July was great. How could it not be with the weather we have been getting?” she said. “We were at 75 percent occupancy and that’s great with the new safety protocols such as masks and social distancing in place—our new normal.”
Barnhardt said The Grill at Knob Hill has been so busy that hotel guests can hardly get a table.
“They have cut back on indoor seating but added outdoor seating and that has been going very well,” she said.
Further south, the Silver Creek Hotel in Bellevue was fully booked during the Fourth of July weekend, though that’s more of a spike than a trend, according to one staffer.
“Business has definitely picked up, but it is nowhere near the usual amount,” said Andrew, the hotel manager who chose not to give his last name. “Bookings would usually be full from the end of June through the end of summer, but our reservations are down due to COVID and the travel restrictions in place.”
That pattern held at various campsites in the Sawtooth Valley as well, as vacationers sought to get outside and enjoy the balmy July weather.
At Alturas, Redfish and Sawtooth Lakes, shore-hugging campsites filled to capacity.
“We had a very busy Fourth of July weekend with lots of people getting out there to enjoy the scenery,” said Julie Thomas, public affairs officer for the Sawtooth National Forest. “I can’t say one campsite was more popular—they all were full.”
Thomas said that the entire forest had experienced a troubling uptick in unattended campfires and trash burning, especially since May. This past weekend was no exception.
“One train of thought is that people who are visiting don’t normally go camping and are not versed in leave-no-trace [etiquette],” Thomas said. “We’re doing our best to put out the message that campfires need to be cold to the touch before people leave, and trash needs to be packed out and taken home.”
Carly Flolo, a sales consultant at Backwoods Mountain Sports in Ketchum, has seen an uptick in novice woodsmen and women heading into the forest this summer.
“We outfitted a lot of customers who have never gone camping before,” she said. “We’re definitely, 100 percent seeing an increase [in tourists].”
Backwoods reported “Christmas-like” sales activity, in the words of Flolo’s coworker, Lisa Abaid. Usually, the store sees about half tourists and half residents over Fourth of July weekend, she said, but this year was unusual.
“It was about 20 percent locals, 80 percent people we’d never seen before,” she said.
Paddy McIlvoy, a managing partner at Backwoods, said the store has been busy all spring and summer.
“We had a really great Fourth of July weekend from a sales perspective,” McIlvoy said. “Although the day of the Fourth kicks off the season, it’s usually not a busy day. But this year it was so busy that we had to have a meeting about how many people we can have in the store and still be safe from COVID.
“People wanted to get outside, which is what we all should be doing right now,” he said. “We were pretty nervous to begin with, but if you’ve been to a local trailhead lately you can see that they have been super busy places.”
McIlvoy said he is optimistic about the summer outlook. Due to restrictions on public gatherings, it’s a good time to be in the outdoor retail business, McIlvoy said, although he remains concerned about keeping his customers and the community healthy.
“Local customers have been happy for us to have a strongly enforced mask policy,” he said. “There is good business to be done while being safe about how we go about it.”
Further north, weekend traffic from the Sawtooth Lake trailhead was “crazy,” Abaid said.
“We counted 400 people on the trail on Saturday. I’ve never seen anything like that—I felt like I was at some weird wedding,” she said.
Rather than join the long line of holiday traffic heading north, other residents opted to stay home. In Hailey’s modified Days of the Old West parade, over 100 front-line workers from across the community—first responders driving emergency vehicles and essential workers on bikes—snaked through town as people cheered from their own yards.
“Overall, it was a pretty quiet Fourth of July,” Hailey Police Chief Steve England said. “We had one DUI and some traffic citations, and definitely a lot of firework calls about illegal aerials, but that’s fairly normal.”
Ketchum, similarly, saw a relatively uneventful holiday in terms of emergency response.
The Ketchum Fire Department reported a calm Fourth of July, with only six calls over the holiday weekend and no fires or firework injuries reported, according to department Chief Bill McLaughlin.
“From all accounts, the Fourth of July went well,” Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said. “I hope the community and the visitors continue to have a safe and fun summer season.”
