Local-option tax receipts collected in Hailey this summer appear to show record-breaking revenue for restaurants, bars and coffee shops—and short-term rental hosts—but a slight dip in profits for hotels and car rental companies.
Altogether, the city brought in about $275,130 in LOT revenue in June, July and August 2022, according to tax receipts shared with the Express on Monday.
The $275,130 collection includes local-option tax revenues paid out to the city in June, July and August. It reflects business transactions that occurred in May, June and July, as local-option taxes for any given month are due on the 25th of the month following.
Overall, the $275,130 collected this summer comes out to an $8,060, or 3%, decrease from Hailey’s record-breaking $283,190 collected in June, July and August 2021.
The 3% dip, however, can be attributed entirely to a slower pace of car rentals and hotel bookings in May and July—reflective of a broader "cooling" trend seen across Western resort towns this summer, according to booking platform Inntopia.
"As post-pandemic demand eases and inflation continues to loom large, lodging properties at 17 mountain destinations across seven western states are recording some notable declines for the first time in nearly two years," the company stated.
To date, Hailey local-option tax collections in fiscal 2022—that is, between October 2021 and September 2022—have been up 13.54% compared to fiscal 2021, according to City Administrator Lisa Horowitz.
"To me, that is as important, or more important, than looking at specific months," she said. "Weather, runway closures and other factors can affect month-to-month and even quarterly analysis."
About the tax
Hailey’s LOT tax, also known as its “tourist” tax, was first implemented in 2006 to offset the budgetary impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors. Since then, it’s brought in over $7.4 million in city revenue for a variety of services and projects.
The city levies a 3% local-option tax on car rentals, hotel rooms and short-term rentals, a 2% tax on alcoholic beverages and a 1% tax on restaurant food.
Hailey adds an additional "1% for Air" tax onto car rentals and hotel bookings, which is paid out to the Sun Valley Air Service Board to bolster flights in and out of Friedman Memorial Airport. (Ketchum and Sun Valley add a 1% tax to all liquor, retail and lift-ticket sales.)
This fiscal year—from October 2022 through September 2023—local-option taxes will support fire and police salaries, a new fire pumper truck and snowblower and about $260,000 worth of park and street improvements.
The revenue will further provide $92,000 in funding to Mountain Rides, $90,000 to the Chamber of Hailey, $11,000 to Hailey Ice and $5,000 to The Senior Connection.
The city is budgeting for a 30% increase in local-option tax revenue this coming fiscal year, as figured into its 2022-2023 budget.
Revenue by month:
• In May 2022, business transactions generated $42,705 in LOT revenue, down about 11% (-$5,385) from May 2021 ($48,090).
• In June 2022, business transactions generated $90,475 in LOT revenue, up 2% (+$1,700) from June 2021 ($88,773).
• In July 2022, transactions generated $141,947, down 3% (-$4,380) from July 2021 ($146,325).
Revenue by source:
• $183,038 from hotel room sales and car rentals, down 6% from 2021 ($194,928). This includes $49,161 collected for the "1% for Air" tax; in 2021, the city collected $52,046 "for air."
• $58,965 from restaurant meals, up 4% from 2021 ($56,627).
• $19,477 from alcoholic beverage sales, up 6% from 2021 ($18,377).
• $13,636 from short-term rentals, up 3% from 2021 ($13,268).
Year-over-year comparisons
$12,588 Lodging, rental cars (+$5,315 "for Air”)
$4,891 Alcoholic beverages
$3,358 Short-term rentals
$17,294 Lodging, rental cars (+$6,881 "for Air”)
$5,537 Alcoholic beverages
$3,348 Short-term rentals
$42,942 Lodging, rental cars (+$15,925 "for Air”)
$6,710 Alcoholic beverages
$4,862 Short-term rentals
$42,601 Lodging, rental cars (+$15,935 "for Air”)
$5,687 Alcoholic beverages
$5,175 Short-term rentals
$78,347 Lodging, rental cars (+$27,921 "for Air”)
$7,876 Alcoholic beverages
$5,416 Short-term rentals
$82,977 Lodging, rental cars (+$29,240 "for Air”)
$7,153 Alcoholic beverages
$4,745 Short-term rentals
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In