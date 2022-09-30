Black Owl Coffee

Greg and Cara Feldstein of Black Owl Coffee pull shots in tandem at their Hailey coffee house.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Local-option tax receipts collected in Hailey this summer appear to show record-breaking revenue for restaurants, bars and coffee shops—and short-term rental hosts—but a slight dip in profits for hotels and car rental companies.

Altogether, the city brought in about $275,130 in LOT revenue in June, July and August 2022, according to tax receipts shared with the Express on Monday.

The $275,130 collection includes local-option tax revenues paid out to the city in June, July and August. It reflects business transactions that occurred in May, June and July, as local-option taxes for any given month are due on the 25th of the month following.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments