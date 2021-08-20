Tonight, Aug. 20, is the deadline for live entertainment small businesses, nonprofits and venues applying for economic aid from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant for the first time.
So far, SVOG has given away $8.4 billion to more than 10,800 of the nation’s cultural institutions, which were among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These small businesses suffered disproportionate impacts from the pandemic and were often left out of early rounds of relief,” said Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “However, we also know so many small businesses continue to struggle. That’s why, as this program nears the finish line, we’re providing additional funding options for our hardest-hit venues through our supplemental awards program, which will provide another critical lifeline to ensure businesses can reopen and stay open.”
Earlier this year, Phoenix Enterprises in Ketchum, which operates the Magic Lantern movie theater, received $303,755, and the Sun Valley Museum of Art received $416,617.
Visit sba.gov for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In