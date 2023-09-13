Ketchum alive

In Ketchum, early returns on May through July local-option-tax receipts indicate a successful summer business season, with totals up from last year—and while August figures are not yet available, it looks like 2023 was a summer on track with the norm for the Ketchum economy in terms of LOT funds.

The local-option tax is a special kind of collection made available to Idaho resort cities such as Ketchum, Sandpoint and McCall in order to offset the increased costs of upkeep associated with heightened numbers of visitors. Since the 1970s, when former Ketchum Mayor Jerry Seiffert worked with Blaine County State Representative Steve Antone to create the LOT, it has raised dozens of millions of dollars for Ketchum. From June to September 2022, Ketchum took in about $1.3 million in LOT revenue.

Receipts show that summer started slow, but picked up in the middle of the season potentially due to sunny weather and formerly soaked—then dried—trails. Total receipts for the month of May were down slightly from 2022, shrinking from about $197,000 to $196,000. Receipts for the months of June and July totaled about $322,000 and $403,500 in 2023. Those are increases of about $12,000 and $5,000, respectively.

