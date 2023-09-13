In Ketchum, early returns on May through July local-option-tax receipts indicate a successful summer business season, with totals up from last year—and while August figures are not yet available, it looks like 2023 was a summer on track with the norm for the Ketchum economy in terms of LOT funds.
The local-option tax is a special kind of collection made available to Idaho resort cities such as Ketchum, Sandpoint and McCall in order to offset the increased costs of upkeep associated with heightened numbers of visitors. Since the 1970s, when former Ketchum Mayor Jerry Seiffert worked with Blaine County State Representative Steve Antone to create the LOT, it has raised dozens of millions of dollars for Ketchum. From June to September 2022, Ketchum took in about $1.3 million in LOT revenue.
Receipts show that summer started slow, but picked up in the middle of the season potentially due to sunny weather and formerly soaked—then dried—trails. Total receipts for the month of May were down slightly from 2022, shrinking from about $197,000 to $196,000. Receipts for the months of June and July totaled about $322,000 and $403,500 in 2023. Those are increases of about $12,000 and $5,000, respectively.
Logan Wilson, an employee at Lost River Outfitters in Ketchum, said that those tallies line up with what he saw anecdotally this summer.
“Things started a little slow, but they steadied out and have been pretty comparable to the last couple of summers,” he said. “Once the river started flowing at the end of the summer, things really picked up.”
Retail receipts, the largest contributor to LOT funds, contributed a slightly larger amount than last summer, with sales ramping up as the summer continued on. In May 2023, retail receipts increased by 3.51% compared to 2022. In June 2023, those figures increased almost 8% from $156,700 to $168,700. In July, retail sales rose 12% all the way to $227,900.
Hotel room receipts were significantly higher in May before tailing off compared to 2022. In June and July 2023, those figures decreased by about 6% each compared to those months in 2022.
Notably, by-the-drink liquor receipts jumped up and down compared to 2022, seemingly without much of a pattern. In November, sales of liquor were down almost 20% from the year prior. The next month, alcohol sales shot up by 37% compared to 2022, and by 39% in January 2023 compared to January 2022. February saw another large rise in the year-over-year total: 29%. In March, appetites for booze cooled off, as the total sales dropped by $10,000 from February 2023 and rose only 4% compared to 2022. In April, the total was 47% larger than the year before. May saw a decrease in drinking, by 7%. June saw another rise compared to 2022, this time 13%. Finally, July saw another 7% drop.
Just like the fishing stores around town, bike shops saw less traffic early on due to late-spring and early-summer rains. Zach Gerry at PK’s Bike Shop said that the weather had an unintended benefit—visitors and locals alike ventured south to Hailey to ride trails that dried faster than their counterparts in the northern Wood River Valley.
“It was cool to see people come up here to rent or get a bike repaired and then go down to Hailey to ride,” he said, adding with a laugh that “people were doing that because they thought if they biked up here, they would float away on their bike.”
The LOT receipts show that the 4% increase from June 2022 to June 2023 and the 1.3% increase from July 2022 to July 2023 are the first time since February of this year that LOT receipts increased from the year before. Last winter saw an even more significant year-over-year change, with receipts increasing 21% in December, 10% in January and 11% in February. That was thanks to a banner winter, with snow falling steadily throughout the season.
Derek at Sturtevant’s sports store, who did not give a last name, said that things were busy for them, although maybe not quite as busy as the past few years, especially during pandemic-driven outdoor activity. The business is still renting, selling and fixing bikes at an impressive clip, though.
“The weather doesn’t affect us quite as much as, say, the fishing shops,” he said. “But when it’s sunny out, we do a lot more rentals.”
He said that now, Sturtevant’s (and their competitors, for that matter) will shift their attention to the ski season. Beginning Labor Day weekend, sales on last season’s gear are going strong across town.
Miles, who also preferred not to give a last name, works at the Elephant’s Perch, and said they are moving forward after a somewhat-recent change in ownership.
“We are working on solidifying a crew with a lot of institutional wisdom,” he said. “So, we’re feeling really fresh from that standpoint. It was a particularly busy summer around the bike shop, though.”
Miles also reported that this year, gravel bikes shot up in popularity while road bikes stayed stagnant.
“There’s only so much north-south riding that you can do, but there are so many side trails” for mountain biking, he said.
He said that Elephant’s Perch set up a Labor Day display sale, and saw increased traffic.
August LOT totals will be released later this month, at which point a full picture of the summer will be available. Those who are interested in Ketchum LOT figures can obtain the data through the city’s website.
Overall, businesses were pleased with their sales this summer, according to several managers and employees in town.
Gerry said he hopes the momentum continues.
“People always need their bikes fixed,” he shrugged, smiling. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
How much of the LOT came from taxing locals to subsidize tourism?
Taxing locals is not the problem, and I think you would agree. The prob is how and where the tax is spent by elected officials that are not held accountable for their misdeeds.
I think both are issues. But I get your point. There is an election coming up….
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In