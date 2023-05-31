Today, May 31, is the last day to secure the lowest price of the year on winter season ski passes for Sun Valley Resort. Prices rise June 1, according to the company.
Bought now, a full adult Challenger pass costs $1,999 before tax. A young adult pass for skiers and riders age 13-29 costs $1,159. A child pass, vaild for kids ages 5-12, costs $639.
A range of other options are available, too. To learn more, and to look into additional pass benefits, go to www.sunvalley.com/mountain-passes/.
