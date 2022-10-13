Sun Valley ranked No. 1 resort

 Photo courtesy of Sun Valley Resort

For the third year in a row, Sun Valley Resort has been ranked the No. 1 ski resort in North America by the readers of SKI magazine, the resort announced Thursday.

The resort earned the ranking through the Colorado-based magazine’s annual reader survey to rate North America’s ski resorts based on categories that include snow conditions, nightlife, dining, service, grooming and terrain.

The resort made the announcement in conjunction with the official release of the rankings in the magazine’s annual Resort Guide for the 2022-23 season, which was released Thursday.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

