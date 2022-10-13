For the third year in a row, Sun Valley Resort has been ranked the No. 1 ski resort in North America by the readers of SKI magazine, the resort announced Thursday.
The resort earned the ranking through the Colorado-based magazine’s annual reader survey to rate North America’s ski resorts based on categories that include snow conditions, nightlife, dining, service, grooming and terrain.
The resort made the announcement in conjunction with the official release of the rankings in the magazine’s annual Resort Guide for the 2022-23 season, which was released Thursday.
The SKI magazine rankings are the longest-running rankings in the industry. Its annual Resort Guide is widely viewed as the most comprehensive, anticipated review of North American ski resorts. Rankings are divided by East and West, with Sun Valley ranked No. 1 in the West, including western Canada.
In the survey, Sun Valley ranked No. 1 in the categories of Overall Satisfaction, Lifts, Dining and Local Flavor. The resort also ranked highly in the categories of Grooming, Guest Services, Lodging, Après, Nightlife and Family Friendly.
“We’re thrilled to have captured the hearts of so many skiers, riders and visitors to the resort, and to be honored with this incredible award three years running,” said Pete Sonntag, general manager and vice president of Sun Valley Resort. “It’s truly a testament to our team’s dedication to the guest experience, and to our wider community for making Sun Valley a place everyone feels welcome.”
Last year, Sun Valley was ranked the top ski resort in the West for 2021-22 in SKI magazine’s survey and Resort Guide, as well as the year before. The 2020-21 season was the first time Sun Valley had earned the No. 1 ranking in the SKI magazine survey, after it earned numerous top-10 rankings over the last two decades, including No. 2 honors in 2020, 2017 and 2015.
As a thank-you to the community, Sun Valley Resort will host a Pray for Snow Party on Nov. 12 from 4-8 p.m. for people to come together to celebrate the honor and cheer on the coming of winter.
Meanwhile, the resort is embarking on a multi-year improvement plan. The proposed projects in the first phase are designed to improve Bald Mountain’s skier circulation, increase the accessible skiable terrain and improve both lift and snow quality. Projects include the replacement and realignment of the Challenger chairlift on the Warm Springs side of Baldy, the construction of a new chairlift that will replace the Flying Squirrel lift that was destroyed by a fire in 2014, and the extension of the Flying Squirrel ski trail with new snowmaking.
The new Challenger lift will be a Dopplemayr high-speed, six-passenger chairlift with a mid-station unload. It will replace both the existing Challenger and Greyhawk lifts. The second lift out of the Warm Springs base will be a Dopplemayr high-speed quad linking to the top of Upper Picabo Street ski trail.
The two new lifts are scheduled to be open by the winter 2023-24 season. Sun Valley also plans to expand the patio area of the Warm Springs Lodge for better guest flow and improved après-ski accessibility.
Sun Valley is also working with land and environmental agencies to improve forest health and decrease fire risk on Bald Mountain. The initiative will benefit skiers and snowboarders by opening up 79 acres of new gladed terrain this season.
This year, Sun Valley is scheduled to open its 87th season on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, dependent on snow conditions.
Guests can get details about the 2022-23 season on the resort’s app and website, at sunvalley.com.
