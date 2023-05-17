Sun Valley LOT receipts stay on record pace

Construction in the White Clouds subdivision of Sun Valley on Monday, May 8.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The city of Sun Valley is again on pace to collect a record amount of revenue from local-option-taxes this fiscal year.

The city brought in approximately $269,000 in LOT revenue from February sales in the city, a 9% increase over revenues from the same month last fiscal year, the city’s latest LOT report indicates.

Sun Valley LOT collections in the 2022-23 fiscal year—which started on Oct. 1 and ends on Sept. 30—have outpaced the record-setting 2021-22 fiscal year every month except for November. LOT collections in the city were up 21% in January, compared to January 2021.

