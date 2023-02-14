The Sun Valley Lodge has been awarded a AAA Four Diamond designation this year, the travel organization announced last week.
The historic hotel was one of only five hotels in the state to earn the Four Diamond rating, AAA’s second-highest rating behind the Five Diamond designation.
“AAA’s full-time inspectors arrive unannounced at more than 59,000 hotels and restaurants in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean each year,” AAA stated in a news release. “After checking that a location meets industry-leading standards for cleanliness, inspectors award a Diamond designation based on the level of service and amenities offered.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In