Sun Valley Institute for Resilience, a local organization focused on personal and environmental health, has announced that its long time program director Amy Mattias became the institute’s executive director on June 30.
Mattias was key in launching the Impact Idaho Fund, the Wood River Valley Locally Grown Guide, 5B Resilient and other Sun Valley Institute for Resilience initiatives, the organization stated in a press release. The Impact Idaho Fund is a collection of money donated for community improvement. The Locally Grown Guide is a list of places to eat and purchase food for those who want to support local agriculture, and 5B Resilient is an outlet for climate information.
“Amy has been a driving force at SVIR for over five years,” says Board Co-chair Nina Tooley. “As program director, she demonstrated an unparalleled ability to evaluate systemic challenges, craft innovative solutions, and push their execution for the greatest community impact. The SVIR board has complete confidence that Amy will be the strong leader who inspires this organization to take significant and impactful strides.”
In addition to her duties with the Institute, Mattias is the chair of FARE Idaho’s Farm and Agriculture Committee, board secretary of Idaho Center for Sustainable Agriculture and a member of the Idaho State Steering Committee for the new Northwest and Rocky Mountain Regional Food Business Center.
The nonprofit “enriches our food system, diversifies the regional economy, empowers climate-smart land management practices, and provides individuals the tools to take everyday climate action,” according to a press release from the organization.
Mattias will be replacing Nate Twichell. At the end of June, Nate left the Sun Valley Institute to pursue a partnership opportunity at a new building company in the Wood River Valley.
“I am forever grateful for the work Nate has done to put SVIR in the strongest possible position,” says Mattias. “As an organization, we are moving from strength to strength with this transition. Thanks to Nate, we have strong board leadership and a talented, committed team ready for the next phase. I am looking forward to leading this organization as we work towards an even greater impact in the coming years.”
