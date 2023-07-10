Sun Valley Institute for Resilience, a local organization focused on personal and environmental health, has announced that its long time program director Amy Mattias became the institute’s executive director on June 30.

Mattias was key in launching the Impact Idaho Fund, the Wood River Valley Locally Grown Guide, 5B Resilient and other Sun Valley Institute for Resilience initiatives, the organization stated in a press release. The Impact Idaho Fund is a collection of money donated for community improvement. The Locally Grown Guide is a list of places to eat and purchase food for those who want to support local agriculture, and 5B Resilient is an outlet for climate information.

“Amy has been a driving force at SVIR for over five years,” says Board Co-chair Nina Tooley. “As program director, she demonstrated an unparalleled ability to evaluate systemic challenges, craft innovative solutions, and push their execution for the greatest community impact. The SVIR board has complete confidence that Amy will be the strong leader who inspires this organization to take significant and impactful strides.”

