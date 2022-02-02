The St. Luke’s Health System announced Tuesday that it has promoted the interim chief operating officer of St. Luke’s Wood River to the ongoing COO position, the hospital’s highest administrative position.
Almita Nunnelee, a registered nurse, will also serve as the chief nursing officer. Nunnelee had been serving as the interim COO and chief nursing officer since October, when St. Luke’s promoted Carmen Jacobsen, who had served in the positions since 2018. Jacobsen is now the vice president of care management for the Boise-based St. Luke’s Health System.
Previously, Nunnelee served as programs director for St. Luke’s Center of Excellence Quality. She started working for St. Luke’s in 2003.
“During her time as interim COO/CNO of St. Luke’s Wood River, Almita has exhibited leadership, an ability to problem-solve and to build meaningful relationships,” said Mike Fenello, population health vice president for St. Luke’s Magic Valley/Jerome/Wood River. “I am confident Almita and the team at Wood River will continue to deliver exceptional care and serve the community as a trusted and valued partner.”
Nunnelee has been “a strong advocate for Wood River” and has a reputation of maintaining quality and safety in health-care settings, said Dr. David McClusky III, St. Luke’s Wood River chief of staff.
“I have always been impressed with her optimistic and empathetic leadership style that emphasizes the value of teamwork and respectful collaboration,” he said.
Nunnelee said she has been impressed with operations at St. Luke’s Wood River.
“They have been extremely welcoming, and I feel privileged to join the team and become a part of the community,” she said.
St. Luke’s also announced that registered nurse Angela Brady will be the associate chief nursing officer for St. Luke’s Wood River.
Brady has served in several roles at St. Luke’s Wood River for more than 15 years, most recently as nurse manager of three departments at the hospital.
