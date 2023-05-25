Best Images of 2022

SKI magazine has opened its 2024 survey for skiers and travelers to rate North American mountain resorts in a variety of categories, from snow conditions and trail grooming to service and on-mountain food.

Last year, Sun Valley Resort was ranked the No. 1 ski resort in western North America by the readers of SKI magazine for the third year in a row.

The SKI magazine rankings are the longest-running rankings in the industry. Its annual Resort Guide is widely viewed as the most comprehensive, anticipated review of North American ski resorts. Rankings are divided by East and West, with Sun Valley now repeatedly ranked No. 1 in the West, including western Canada.

