SKI magazine has opened its 2024 survey for skiers and travelers to rate North American mountain resorts in a variety of categories, from snow conditions and trail grooming to service and on-mountain food.
Last year, Sun Valley Resort was ranked the No. 1 ski resort in western North America by the readers of SKI magazine for the third year in a row.
The SKI magazine rankings are the longest-running rankings in the industry. Its annual Resort Guide is widely viewed as the most comprehensive, anticipated review of North American ski resorts. Rankings are divided by East and West, with Sun Valley now repeatedly ranked No. 1 in the West, including western Canada.
In last year’s survey, Sun Valley ranked No. 1 in the categories of Overall Satisfaction, Lifts, Dining and Local Flavor. The resort also ranked highly in the categories of Grooming, Guest Services, Lodging, Après, Nightlife and Family Friendly.
The 2020-21 season was the first time Sun Valley earned the No. 1 ranking in the SKI magazine survey, after it earned numerous top-10 rankings over the last two decades, including No. 2 honors in 2020, 2017 and 2015.
As the survey is being conducted, the resort is continuing a multi-year improvement plan. Ongoing projects include the replacement and realignment of the Challenger chairlift on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain, the construction of a new chairlift that will replace the Flying Squirrel lift that was destroyed by a fire in 2014, and the extension of the Flying Squirrel ski trail with new snowmaking.
The two new lifts are scheduled to be open by the winter 2023-24 season. Sun Valley also plans to expand the patio area of the Warm Springs Lodge for better guest flow and improved après-ski accessibility.
I gave a good rating except for high season pass price, with no senior discount.
