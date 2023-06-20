Idaho’s largest ski area, Schweitzer, is being sold to a Denver-based corporation that owns 16 mountain resorts in North America.
MKM Trust, owner and developer of the northern Idaho resort near Sandpoint, announced earlier this month that it has agreed to sell Schweitzer’s resort operations assets to Alterra Mountain Company. The sale is expected to close later this year, and is subject to various conditions, including regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The sale of Schweitzer would bring Alterra’s portfolio of resorts to 17, adding to a list that includes Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; Mammoth Mountain in California; and Crystal Mountain in Washington.
Alterra is also the parent company of the Ikon Pass, which sells passes that offer access to more than 50 ski areas in North America and around the world, including Sun Valley Resort and Schweitzer.
“Since becoming an Ikon Pass partner in 2021, we’ve had the good fortune of learning how Alterra Mountain Company has quickly evolved into an industry leader,” said Tom Chasse, president and CEO of Schweitzer. “The company’s commitment to preserving the authenticity of their mountain communities while investing in the overall mountain experience is what we’re most looking forward to as the newest member of the Alterra family.”
In the last two decades, Schweitzer’s owners and managers have invested more than $100 million into the year-round resort, including for terrain expansion, new lifts, a spa and a 31-unit boutique hotel in the base village, Schweitzer stated in a news release.
Chasse will stay on as president and CEO of Schweitzer and will oversee daily operations of the resort and future capital improvement plans, Schweitzer stated. MKM Trust—which has been the owner and developer of Schweitzer for the past 18 years—will retain non-ski-operations real estate holdings “and will continue to lead future real estate development projects that support the vibrancy of the Schweitzer community,” Schweitzer stated.
Schweitzer has approximately 2,900 acres of skiing terrain. Sun Valley—which is independently owned by the family of the late Robert Earl Holding—has about 2,400 acres of ski terrain.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In