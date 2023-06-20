Idaho’s largest ski area, Schweitzer, is being sold to a Denver-based corporation that owns 16 mountain resorts in North America.

MKM Trust, owner and developer of the northern Idaho resort near Sandpoint, announced earlier this month that it has agreed to sell Schweitzer’s resort operations assets to Alterra Mountain Company. The sale is expected to close later this year, and is subject to various conditions, including regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The sale of Schweitzer would bring Alterra’s portfolio of resorts to 17, adding to a list that includes Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; Mammoth Mountain in California; and Crystal Mountain in Washington.

