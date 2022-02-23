Restaurant: City-backed event hurt business

A snow carving event meant to stimulate business and increase activity within Hailey’s downtown core had the opposite effect on one Croy Street restaurant, according to its owner.
Lago Azul restaurant proprietor Richard Castillo said he was not consulted about the loss of parking he would face to make room for Hailey’s second annual Fire & Ice Snow Carving event. Hailey’s second annual showcase took place over a two-week period in which large sculptures were made from packed snow on Croy Street. The west end of the Croy Street block between Main Street and River Street south of City Hall and the Hailey Public Library was shut down for the sculpture garden and a pedestrian area.
Castillo said the closure significantly impacted his business.
“I usually do $2,000 on a weekend day,” Castillo said. “I instead made about $300.”
Hailey Public Works Director Brian Yeager said the city’s goal was to “generally increase economic opportunities for Hailey businesses in a fun, lighthearted manner.” Yeager told the Express that the Library, The Barkin’ thrift store and Lago Azul were all contacted for planning prior to the event.
“Within those conversations, beginning in early January, the city communicated the event layout,” Yeager said. “Hailey Public Library and Mountain Humane’s The Barkin’ responded to those invitations and used the event to derive positive impacts. Lago Azul did not respond to invitations from the city.”
Castillo said he was only contacted by a staff member from Yeager’s department once the event was in progress. He said he was not happy that the event had been pushed to the west this year, sparing The Barkin’ and Library from lost parking.
Yeager said the city responded to a complaint from Castillo once the street was shut down by creating two parking spaces behind a fence in front of his business.
“Why didn’t the city use their own lot just over there?” Castillo asked, pointing to a recently purchased area directly behind City Hall. “That wouldn’t have impacted any of us.”
Yeager said an overall strategy for parking yielded the configuration used for the event.
“We do our best to not impact businesses,” he said. ￼
Mountain Rose Tattoo was also NOT informed of the event. We are a small veteran owned business….I read the paper so I knew it was happening but this is a small town and you expect someone to reach out. An act of good faith is appreciated and makes you feel seen and a part of the community. Alienation does not build a strong community.
“Why didn’t the city use their own lot just over there?” Exactly. That property is totally clear. “We do our best to not impact businesses,” he said. So this the best you can do?
The Horowitz “Town Square” zombie is still alive. Yeager, Burks, and Horowitz are the trifecta of unbridled growth.
Their dismissiveness of the bond's failure is an insult to Hailey voters. To interpret the failure of the bond as an approval to continue in the same course is deceptive and arrogant. It seems their chosen option is to proceed in slowly timed, incremental steps without a detailed plan, without voter approval, and a budget that is fleeced from diverse, existing Hailey funding.
