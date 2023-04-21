Sun Valley Resort employee Stacey Timmons Ehleringer has been recognized as a 2023 Ski Area Management Award honoree.
Ehleringer, the resort’s executive director of guest engagement, was one of four people recognized for their “innovative thinking, collaborative spirit, and transparent leadership needed to guide the ski industry through its next evolution,” the resort stated in a news release.
Ehleringer—who leads a team of more than 200 people—was nominated by her peers and colleagues at Sun Valley Resort.
