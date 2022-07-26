Sun Valley Co. has appointed a new director of mountain operations for Sun Valley Resort, with the resort’s longtime head of mountain operations slated to take on a new role of planning ski-area capital projects.
James Grant is scheduled to take over the position on Oct. 3, the resort announced Monday. Grant is moving to Sun Valley from Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe, California, where he most recently served as vice president of mountain operations.
Grant will replace veteran Director of Mountain Operations Peter Stearns, who in October will transition into a new role as Sun Valley Resort’s mountain strategic advisor. In the new role, Stearns will take the lead on mountain capital projects, while also mentoring Grant. Grant will assume responsibility for all day-to-day mountain operations on Bald and Dollar mountains, including snowmaking, grooming, ski patrol, lift operations and maintenance, and mountain vehicle maintenance.
“Mr. Grant will help continue driving the progressive, innovative and community-centric programming and infrastructure works that Mr. Stearns has been spearheading on Sun Valley’s two mountains,” the resort stated in the announcement.
Stearns has worked for Sun Valley Resort for more than 40 years. In his tenure as head of mountain operations, Sun Valley was twice ranked the No. 1 ski resort in North America by the readers of SKI magazine, in 2020 and 2021. The rankings take into consideration numerous categories, including lifts and grooming.
Grant has previously worked with Sun Valley Resort General Manager Pete Sonntag.
“I’m excited to join the team at Sun Valley Resort, a resort that embodies the best of the ski and outdoor industries,” he said. “I was lucky enough to work with Pete Sonntag during my time at Heavenly, and to be working alongside him and the Sun Valley Resort mountain and leadership team is a dream come true.”
Sonntag said he is looking forward to the reunion.
“James brings such a wealth of knowledge and expertise in not only the ski industry and in operations but also in guest experience and supporting the local community,” he said. “I feel honored to be able to work alongside him again, in an industry that we both feel so personally passionate about, and connected to, and at a resort known for its distinctive and special qualities.” ￼
