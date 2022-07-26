Sun Valley Co. has appointed a new director of mountain operations for Sun Valley Resort, with the resort’s longtime head of mountain operations slated to take on a new role of planning ski-area capital projects.

James Grant is scheduled to take over the position on Oct. 3, the resort announced Monday. Grant is moving to Sun Valley from Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe, California, where he most recently served as vice president of mountain operations.

Grant will replace veteran Director of Mountain Operations Peter Stearns, who in October will transition into a new role as Sun Valley Resort’s mountain strategic advisor. In the new role, Stearns will take the lead on mountain capital projects, while also mentoring Grant. Grant will assume responsibility for all day-to-day mountain operations on Bald and Dollar mountains, including snowmaking, grooming, ski patrol, lift operations and maintenance, and mountain vehicle maintenance.

