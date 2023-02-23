Idaho ski areas doing well

Sympathetic weather helped many Idaho ski areas open early in 2022.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Idaho’s ski resorts are benefiting from high traffic and good snow conditions but continue to face housing challenges for workers, especially in the service sector, the Idaho Department of Labor stated in a report last week.

Many factors have been favorable to Idaho’s ski resorts in recent years, the department reported.

Three of Idaho’s ski resorts were listed in SKI magazine’s 2023 top 30 ski resorts in the West. Sun Valley was ranked No. 1, Schweitzer No. 11 and Grand Targhee—on the border of Idaho and Wyoming—No. 24, the department noted.

Nearly half of skiers at Idaho resorts in 2020-21 came from out of state, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.

