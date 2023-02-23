Idaho’s ski resorts are benefiting from high traffic and good snow conditions but continue to face housing challenges for workers, especially in the service sector, the Idaho Department of Labor stated in a report last week.
Many factors have been favorable to Idaho’s ski resorts in recent years, the department reported.
Three of Idaho’s ski resorts were listed in SKI magazine’s 2023 top 30 ski resorts in the West. Sun Valley was ranked No. 1, Schweitzer No. 11 and Grand Targhee—on the border of Idaho and Wyoming—No. 24, the department noted.
Additionally, the weather this winter has been conducive to snow, with help from a La Niña weather pattern, allowing some ski resorts to open before Thanksgiving.
Nearly half of Idaho ski area visitors came from out of state in the winter of 2020-21, according to a report commissioned by Ski Idaho, a nonprofit trade association linked to the Idaho Travel Council. Ski and snowboarder visits to Idaho’s ski destinations broke the 2 million mark in the 2020-21 season, the Department of Labor reported. Those visitors spent $151 million at Idaho ski resorts and $159 million at ancillary businesses, it stated.
Idaho ski areas have made significant investments in recent years, the department stated, but require a robust service sector to operate and to staff existing and new facilities. Most occupations in the industry saw significant growth from 2019 to 2021, data indicate, with an average growth rate of about 20%. Waiters/waitresses and retail salespersons are the only occupations that saw slight declines in employment, of 3% and 4%, respectively.
Idaho’s ski resorts not only bring business to their own facilities, the report notes, but also bring traffic to other services in the surrounding area, such as hotels, restaurants, bars and retailers.
“Such industries as leisure and hospitality, and accommodation and food services, see their lowest employment in January, as many consumers use much of their disposable income in the previous quarter for the holiday season,” the report states. “These seasonal factors can significantly impact these sectors, especially in smaller towns.”
Mixed with the success stories is the fact that a lack of affordable housing in ski towns is affecting the industry, the Department of Labor report states.
“Rising costs are pricing out many workers who want the jobs but can’t find affordable places to live, especially on wages consistent with service-industry occupations,” it states. “While this is a hot-button issue across Idaho, it affects ski towns in a unique way.”
Median home prices have rapidly increased since January 2020, the Department of Labor notes, especially in resort towns. Driggs, McCall and Sandpoint have seen their median home prices increase by about 70%, compared with the state’s overall increase of 49%, the report states. In Ketchum during the same period, median home prices increased by 42%, the report states, while short-term rentals continue to limit supplies of worker housing.
“While the housing issue will continue to be a barrier in attracting talent, some workers will and do commute, while many communities are actively seeking ways to increase their stock of affordable housing,” the report states.
Despite challenges posed by staffing shortages and a lack of housing, Idaho’s ski resorts are important to the state’s economy, the report states.
“Winter recreation allows many to experience Idaho’s natural beauty in a unique and exciting way that many anxiously wait for all year,” it states. “It attracts many out-of-state visitors and brings in millions in revenue for Idaho’s nationally ranked resorts.” ￼
