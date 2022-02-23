Report: Despite January blip, Western mountain resorts having strong winter

Mountain resorts in the West continue to have a strong winter season, despite a cool-down in early January when COVID-19 cases surged, a report from a prominent analytics firm states.
Hotel occupancy at Western ski resorts was up year-over-year in January but down compared to the pre-pandemic level of January 2020, the report states.
The report from DestiMetrics, a division of the Vermont-based firm Inntopia, presents data from 18 Western mountain resorts in seven states. The data revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic “still has a strong influence on booking patterns at resort destinations and shows a clear correlation that as cases rise, bookings decline, and when cases begin to drop, bookings go up,” the report states.
In January, hotel occupancy was up 40% compared to one year ago but down 3.7% compared to January 2020, the report states. As of Jan. 31, occupancy for the full winter season—including actual results from the first three months of the season and on-the-books results for the final three months of the season—is up a strong 49% compared to last winter at this time, it states. That includes a triple-digit percentage gain for the month of April.
The strong occupancy rates, coupled with a 35% increase in the average daily rate of a room, has led to a 101% increase in revenues compared to last year, the report states.
A little more than a year ago, COVID-19 vaccines were being rolled out, noted Tom Foley, senior vice president of business processes and analytics for Inntopia. That led to an increase in both far-in-advance bookings and bookings made soon before they begin, called “short-lead bookings.” In January, short-lead bookings in most Western mountain resorts decreased sharply amid the COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant of the virus, the report states.
“But as new cases began to ebb, booking volume started returning and that improving trend should help bolster an even stronger late February and March,” Foley said.
Tim Johnson, director of sales at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum, said the Limelight did not experience an omicron-driven decrease. Amid the pandemic, travelers are often making plans close to their travel dates, he said, which allows them flexibility.
In addition, the hotel last year began to require that guests and employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, Johnson noted. Since then, business has been steady, he said.
“All of the lodging in this community has seen tremendous growth,” he said. “People are traveling again and demand is high, and I would expect that the rest of the winter.”
A solid winter season in Ketchum has gone beyond the lodging industry. Heather Price, assistant manager of Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, said the restaurant was “extremely busy” over the Presidents’ Day weekend and that this winter has been “busier than the two years prior, even with the pandemic [still going on].”
Chip Atkinson, co-owner of Atkinsons’ Markets, has seen some fluctuation.
“We’ve had a few good days and some OK days, so things have just been a little off,” he said.
All things considered, business has been significantly better than early in the pandemic, Atkinson said.
Looking ahead to summer, the outlook for Western mountain resorts is positive, the DestiMetrics report states. Aggregate occupancy, which measures a total number of guests, is up 49% for May to October compared to summer 2021, it states, indicating that people are making plans for summer farther in advance than they were last year. ￼
