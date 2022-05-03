Hailey-based POWER Engineers has entered into a formal partnership with Engineers Without Borders, a nonprofit humanitarian organization that provides pro-bono engineering services to underserved communities in 39 countries around the world, including in the United States.
The partnership ensures that POWER Engineers will dedicate $25,000 per year in support and serve on the EWB corporate advisory board and work to help Power employees find volunteer opportunities in the U.S. and around the world.
“This is an incredible opportunity to use our skills for good,” said Nathan Bingham, who is POWER’s director of strategy and technology as well as Engineers Without Borders’ mountain region steering committee president. “And it’s more than our engineers—EWB is looking for a wide range of skill sets from project management to event coordination and fundraising. It’s a chance for all of our employees to help communities build success.”
Several POWER Engineers employees have volunteered for both domestic and international projects with EWB, and the POWER Engineers Foundation has previously provided funding to various university EWB chapters. Bingham said he expects both of those efforts will expand thanks to the formal partnership.
