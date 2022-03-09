Hailey-based Power Engineers recently joined several other companies in investing in Buzz Solutions, a start-up that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and drone technology to identify problems in electrical transmission and distribution lines that could lead to wildfires.
“Power and Buzz plan to collaborate over the coming years to further develop the capabilities of Buzz’s AI and bring the capability to a variety of clients in the energy sector,” said Power Engineers Project Manager William Pott.
“Most power-caused wildfires happen because damaged equipment fails, creating a fault and then sparks,” said Kate Wutz, a corporate marketing and communications specialist at Power Engineers. “Ideally, utilities would replace all of their aging and damaged infrastructure, but even figuring out where to start is a challenge.”
The Buzz Solutions AI analyzes thousands of images taken by aerial drones for anomalies and produces a small collection of geo-located problems to solve, including power-line locations with high-priority maintenance, all in a very short time.
“And the AI doesn’t get bored,” Wutz said.
Pott said the Power Engineers team brings decades of experience with the electrical grid components, utility companies and maintenance procedures to the partnership. He said power lines that are remote, inaccessible, or aging, or lines that are exposed to high costs of failure—such as California utilities in wildfire season—could benefit most readily from the technology.
“Our experts can help the Buzz Solutions AI recognize the presence and severity of a problem, and our team can help to nominate and schedule the relevant solution, such as ordering parts, sending a crew, etc.” Pott said. “Buzz’s role in the partnerships is to continue to deliver and continuously improve their industry-leading diagnostic capabilities, as they grow their client base.”
Pott said Buzz Solutions is already operating in the U.S. and Canada and receiving positive feedback. He said the AI will “by nature” improve its accuracy and performance as it accumulates experience and receives further training.
Kaitlyn Albertoli, CEO and co-founder of Buzz Solutions, said in addition to the money raised from Power Engineers, venture capital investors include Blackhorn Ventures, Vodia Ventures, Ulu Ventures, and Advisors Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In