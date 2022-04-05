Perry’s restaurant, a Ketchum staple since 1985, is scheduled to close for good on May 31.
When proprietor Keith Perry announced to employees in January that he was planning on retiring later in the year, he stipulated that if the business was not sold by April 1, he would close it before the first day of June. No buyer came before the deadline, so the business will shut its doors after 37 years.
“It’s hard. We’ve been working hard to help people find jobs,” said Perry, of his efforts to help the restaurant's 25 employees move on.
Last June, Perry sold the building that houses the restaurant at the corner of Fourth Street and First Avenue. The new owners plan to demolish the building to build a new mixed-use building on the lot and two adjacent lots. The developers have said they plan to include affordable housing in the project.
Earlier this year, Perry said that he and his wife, Paula, had been eyeing retirement from managing the restaurant, after often working 70-80 hours per week to keep the operation running to their standards.
I am soooo bummed about this. Thank you Keith and Paula for all the years. Ketchum will not be the same without your place.
