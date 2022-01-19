Two Wood River Valley-based partners are planning to develop a high-profile section of First Avenue in Ketchum, including the building that houses Perry’s restaurant and other businesses.
Sun Valley resident Broderick Smith and Ketchum resident Carson Palmer purchased three lots immediately east of the Ketchum Post Office last year. They include the Perry’s building and two vacant lots to the north. The partners and their company, Silent Water Real Estate, are now in the process of developing plans to build a mix of market-rate and community housing on the site, with some commercial space and parking.
The Perry’s building—at the northwest corner of First Avenue and Fourth Street—would be demolished for the new development, the partners said in an interview last week.
“We’re trying to build a beautiful building,” Palmer said, noting that materials could include a mix of stone, wood and glass.
The development will be designed in a way that “it’s not going to be a big block,” Palmer said, and “fits in well with the city.”
Smith described it another way.
“It’s not going to be a big cruise ship,” he said.
Palmer is a former National Football League quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy in 2002 while playing at the University of Southern California. He has previously worked on single-family residential developments, he said.
Smith has worked extensively as a real estate developer and manager in Seattle.
Palmer said the primary goal of the project is to provide affordable workforce housing, in response to the ongoing housing crisis in the valley. The partners looked at a development that was entirely workforce housing but it “didn’t pencil” and it was determined that market-rate units are needed to make it financially viable, Palmer said.
The developers—who are both raising families—said one catalyst for the project was seeing two respected teachers leave a school their children attend because they could not maintain affordable housing.
Longtime Ketchum resident Keith Perry previously owned the building that has housed the popular restaurant and deli he has operated with his wife, Paula, for 37 years. After Palmer and Smith bought the two adjacent lots, he decided to sell his property and a deal closed last June, Perry said.
On Friday, Perry issued notice to his staff that he and his wife plan to retire from running Perry’s later this year. He said he will try to sell the business by April 1 to a new owner who would likely have to relocate it. The restaurant will stay open, he said, but if he doesn’t sell it by April 1, he will make arrangements to close permanently on June 1.
If he does close and his approximately 25 employees need to find a new job, “June first is kind of a good time to look for a job,” Perry said.
Perry, 67, said he will likely work in another capacity for a few years before he fully retires. He has been eyeing retirement from managing the restaurant, he said, often working 70-80 hours per week to keep the operation running to his standards. He was not pressured to sell by the developers, he said.
“It’s just kind of a good time in our life to go to the next chapter,” he said.
Palmer—who has been going to Perry’s since he was a child and knows Perry well—said “the stars just aligned” for him and Smith to purchase the three lots and conceive a new development. They considered remodeling the Perry’s building but it ultimately was not feasible because of its age and condition, he said.
The leases of the other tenants in the Perry’s building are mostly set to expire before the building would be demolished for the new development, Palmer said.
Palmer and Smith said they have had discussions with city planners and are eager to get the formal city review and approval process started. They are still working on the plans but could file an application for the project as early as next month, Palmer said.
“We’d like to get it done now,” Palmer said. “We need housing now.”
Palmer and Smith also purchased an approximately 5,000-square-foot stone building at 100 Lindsay Circle in Ketchum’s light-industrial area, they said. They have preliminary plans for the mixed-use building but have put them on the “back burner” while they prioritize the First Avenue project, Palmer said.
￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In