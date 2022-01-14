The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission gave a preliminary nod of approval Tuesday to a new three-story, mixed-use building proposed for a high-profile lot on Main Street.
Commissioners voted unanimously to move the 460 North Main Street project from the “pre-application design review” phase to formal design review by the P&Z. The pre-application review allows developers to get initial feedback on projects before the formal review process and a public hearing.
Developer and landowner Dave Wilson and architect Michael Bulls proposed an approximately 24,000-square-foot commercial and residential building for the former site of Formula Sports, at the corner of Main and Fifth streets. The building would include two large retail spaces on the ground floor, four community-housing units and four market-rate residential units, as well as eight off-street parking spaces.
Materials in the 42-foot-tall building would include a mix of brick, metal and wood. The existing A-frame that housed Formula Sports is set to be demolished. The building—once the Ketchum Post Office—is on the city’s list of historic structures but a demolition permit was granted.
“I really appreciate the effort that has been put into having a bit of a throwback to the building that was there with the gables,” said Commissioner Neil Morrow. “I like the design. I think it’s unique, but fits in.”
The two ground-floor retail units would measure about 2,000 square feet each. The four two-bedroom, market-rate units on the second and third floors would range from about 2,700 to 3,400 square feet. The four one-bedroom, community-housing units accessed from the alley would be about 650 square feet each.
The community-housing units would be rented through the Blaine County Housing Authority. People could qualify for them based on an equation that takes into account family size and income.
Formula Sports closed in the summer of 2020. The lot was previously proposed as part of a large project for the whole half-block along Main Street by a different developer but that project was not approved and the Formula Sports lot was separated.
Wilson, a longtime valley resident and former president of the Idaho Building Contractors Association, and his company, Wilson Construction, built the Campion Ice House in Hailey and the Idaho Independent Bank on Main Street in Ketchum, among other projects.
The review was not without any hiccups, however. Some of the commissioners expressed concern with the width and mass of the building. Commissioners Brenda Moczygemba and Tim Carter noted the “horizontality” of the building.
Carter also expressed concern with the color palette of the building because of its similarity to the First Interstate Bank branch across the street.
City staff expressed concern about a non-inhabitable enclosed structure on top that technically qualifies as a floor and would require special approval.
The applicant can make changes to the plans before the P&Z conducts the formal design review. ￼
I would like to offer my response to this building. To me there is no harmony of materials, the ground floor of the building, cladded with a brick type material, dominates the upper floors in scale and this use of materials leaves no cohesiveness to the structure. Also, there is no relationship between the dominating arches on the ground floor and the ever changing roof elements that includes the use of gables on the upper floors. The attempt to minimize the mass of the building is apparent by the upper floor set backs and dark material use but again contributes to the lack of cohesiveness of the building. I suggest that the P and Z insist that the architects go back to the drawing board and rethink this building before final approval, a building that will occupy a significant corner on Main Street of Ketchum.
Parking?
