September 12, 2023
Developer Larry Feiner’s planned-unit development application for Maple Street Apartments was already approved by the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on July 17, but needs final council approval to move forward.
The proposed 18-unit Maple Street Apartments project will return to the Hailey City Council for the second reading of its planned-unit development application at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Monday, Sept. 11, at Hailey City Hall.
The two-building, three-story apartment project is slated for 51 West Maple St. on the northeast corner of Maple and South River streets. It calls for 15 two-bedroom units that are between 820 and 850 square feet and three studio units approximately 480 square feet. Both unit types would be divided between two three-story buildings.
The maximum building height would be about 32 feet, 6 inches, according to the applicant team, which has requested two density waivers in exchange for a pledge to reserve six units for workforce housing.
The developer behind the housing project—Sun Valley resident Larry Feiner—is asking for a waiver to building height, which would allow both of his buildings to exceed Hailey’s 30-foot building height limit on South River Street by up to 5 feet, and a waiver to minimum lot size, which would allow construction on a lot about half the size of the city’s one-acre minimum.
Feiner is currently building a two-story luxury car dealership behind Karl Malone Ford near the Friedman Memorial Airport. According to project architect Owen Scanlon—who serves as a P&Z commissioner but has recused himself from all discussions on the Maple Street Apartments—12 of the 18 units, including at least two studios, would be rented to Feiner’s employees at the car dealership.
“These employees will be hired from the Wood River workforce, will be full-time employees living in the Wood River Valley,” he wrote in an email. “An occasional repair specialist that is brought in for a specific service could be housed in an apartment unit if one is available.”
Scanlon told the council that the highest 32.5-foot part of the project represents “only about 1.1% of the total building (volume)."
“It’s not a lot we’re asking for,” he said. “I should qualify this. All these units are deed-restricted. Everybody who lives in these units are going to work in the Wood River Valley."
The six units not rented to Feiner's employees would be rented to full-time residents who are making 100-120% of the area median income, or between $67,000 and $80,000 annually, Scanlon said. To qualify for one of the six units, households will need to have at least one adult who is employed by a Blaine County-based company or nonprofit and who physically works in the county a minimum of 1,500 hours per year.
Scanlon also said that city of Hailey employees would receive preference if Feiner could not place his employees in any of the six units.
