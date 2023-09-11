Maple Street lot

Developer Larry Feiner’s planned-unit development application for Maple Street Apartments was already approved by the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on July 17, but needs final council approval to move forward.

 By EMILY JONES Express Staff Writer

The proposed 18-unit Maple Street Apartments project will return to the Hailey City Council for the second reading of its planned-unit development application at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Monday, Sept. 11, at Hailey City Hall.  

The two-building, three-story apartment project is slated for 51 West Maple St. on the northeast corner of Maple and South River streets. It calls for 15 two-bedroom units that are between 820 and 850 square feet and three studio units approximately 480 square feet. Both unit types would be divided between two three-story buildings.

The maximum building height would be about 32 feet, 6 inches, according to the applicant team, which has requested two density waivers in exchange for a pledge to reserve six units for workforce housing.

Maple Street Apartments

Developer Larry Feiner’s planned-unit development application for Maple Street Apartments was already approved by the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on July 17, but needs final council approval to move forward.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments