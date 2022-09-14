An estimated 7.8% to 10.5% of all Idaho adults were suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19 infections this summer, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Idaho adults were far more likely to report ongoing health problems from COVID-19 than the national average of 7.5% to 7.6%.
“Long COVID” is a constellation of lingering medical issues that can range from loss of smell and taste, to debilitating symptoms that a growing number of studies attribute to COVID-19’s damage to the heart, lungs, circulatory system, brain and other organs.
It is part of a growing body of research on the economic impacts of COVID-19. Economists on Monday published findings that long COVID has taken at least 500,000 workers out of the U.S. labor force.
Analysis: Long COVID dented Idaho’s labor force
Based on the nationwide census data, which was broken down by age group, the Brookings report estimated that as many as 4 million people are out of work in the U.S. because of post-infection COVID-19 health conditions.
Using the same formula as the Brookings report, a Sun analysis found that long COVID may have taken 7,800 to 17,800 of Idaho’s full-time employees out of the labor force.
“Since the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic through today, news about labor shortages and missing workers has dominated headlines,” the report said. “The question everyone still seems to be asking is: Why?”
Researchers have tried to answer that question, and a January report from Brookings looked at the potential role of COVID-19. At that time, Brookings estimated that “long COVID” could have taken more than 1 million people out of the labor force — accounting for as much as 15% of the unfilled jobs at the time.
But earlier this year, the U.S. Census Bureau began to survey Americans about COVID-19 and how it affected them. The answers were illuminating, the Brookings report said. The census data suggested about 2 million to 4 million American adults under age 65 were out of work due to long COVID in June and July.
That takes an economic toll, the Brookings report said: an estimated $105 billion to $235 billion per year in lost wages alone.
“These impacts stand to worsen over time if the U.S. does not take the necessary policy actions,” the Brookings report said.
The report recommended five policy actions:
Better prevention and treatment options
Better accommodations for employees with disabilities from long COVID
Improved access to disability benefits and Medicare health insurance
More data, such as through collaboration between federal census, labor statistics and health researchers.
“The government should take the threat of long COVID as seriously as the numbers show it to be,” the Brookings report said, “starting with the recommendations above and continuing until we can fully treat and neutralize the condition’s economic and personal health impacts.” ￼
Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com. Follow Idaho Capital Sun on Facebook and Twitter.
But wait!... how do we differentiate between supposed "Long Covid" and vaxx injuries? Why aren't we given these stats? The article lists Long Cvd symptoms as "...damage to the heart, lungs, circulatory system, brain and other organs." These are the exact same symptoms of vaxx damage that are required to be tracked via VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System). Yet the CDC confessed it has been lying about the reporting of these adverse vaxx symptoms, and certainly the CDC is not separating the "Long Covid" people and the vaxx injury people. Just look at this article. Is there a mention anywhere about what percent of the "Long Covid" people are vaxxed? NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!
The vaxxes you and your children are getting are only approved under Emergency Authorization Use (EAU). This means they have not gone through the regular process to be safe. But don't worry, you can always tell your friends that your 5 year old daughter's sudden seizures are due to "Long Covid." It's not your fault.
