An estimated 7.8% to 10.5% of all Idaho adults were suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19 infections this summer, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Those estimates are based on Idahoans’ self-reported experiences with COVID-19 and “long COVID,” in a new round of surveys the bureau rolled out between June and August. At the time, increasingly infectious versions of the omicron coronavirus variant spread through Idaho.

Idaho adults were far more likely to report ongoing health problems from COVID-19 than the national average of 7.5% to 7.6%.

