An online guide seeking to demystify what it means to ‘go green’ in the Wood River Valley will launch just in time for Earth Day next week.
The idea behind the Idaho Earth Guide is to connect conservation-minded residents, local organizations and visitors, according to project creator Nina Tooley.
The website, idahoearthguide.com, will offer tips and tutorials, composting guides and other written content from local nonprofit partners, among them the Sun Valley Institute for Resilience, the Flourish Foundation and Ketchum’s Environmental Resource Center.
The site will also serve as a directory to local establishments that have taken measures to reduce their carbon footprint. Directory listings will include “everything from LEED-certified architects to local restaurants that source or compost their food sustainably,” Tooley said.
“In no way are we trying to judge or rate anyone. We need to take every small win we can get,” she said. “Even if a restaurant is not using plastic straws, that’s a win that should be celebrated.”
The Earth Guide will take on an inclusive, nonpolitical tone, offering up simple steps that readers can take to reduce their environmental impact, Tooley said.
“A lot of people have climate anxiety, maybe are intimidated by the topic [of climate change] or think it’s a political thing, which it’s not,” she said. “This is a guide to green living for anyone. If there’s anything that brings us together, it’s our love of the natural environment, whether you’re someone who likes to watch the birds out the window or you hunt and fish.”
Tooley, a valley native, was inspired to create the Earth Guide after joining the Hailey Climate Action Coalition, an organization she learned about from a sign on the bike path. Her hope is to first launch online and then expand to in-person events, increasing the guide’s radius from the Wood River Valley outward.
“I really see this project and all of the time I’m dedicating to it as a gift that I’m giving back to this amazing place where I grew up,” she said.
Other local nonprofits contributing to the resource include Conservation Voters of Idaho, The Nature Conservancy-Idaho and The Idaho Sierra Club.
“From the Sun Valley Institute’s focus on regenerative agriculture to the ERC’s focus on conservation, I’ve realized that there are so many incredible projects happening that need to be amplified,” Tooley said.
Any businesses or services can register for the site’s ‘green’ directory. To learn more, email nina@idahoearthguide.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In