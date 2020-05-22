The Limelight Hotel reopened its doors yesterday, Thursday, May 21. To mark the occasion, the hotel—with the support of the Limelight Ketchum Community Fund and the Aspen Skiing Company Family Fund—donated $15,000 to local organizations. The sum was split among four nonprofits, with $5,000 going to the Hunger Coalition, $5,000 to the Senior Connection Meals on Wheels program, $2,500 to NAMI and $2,500 to the Crisis Hotline.
“We are very excited to reopen our doors this week and wanted to do our part to help support our Blaine County neighbors as we move into this next phase,” said John Curnow, general manager of the Ketchum hotel. “We felt that donating to organizations that will help feed our residents, [who] have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 virus through isolation and loss of work, as well as supporting our local mental health organizations, is a good way to lend a hand as we navigate our way forward.”
Normally, the Limelight distributes its grants in November, but under the circumstances, fund organizers identified a more immediate need among the community.
As part of its reopening, the Limelight is offering a reduced rate for Idaho residents, starting at $139 a night. The lounge will be open daily at 4 p.m., with happy hour spanning 4-6 p.m. and a new seasonal menu on offer. To maintain safe practices, there will be no bar seating available, but table service will be offered for groups of six or fewer.
Live music—which has been scarce in Blaine County for months now—is back on the menu as well. Starting tonight, Friday, May 22, the Limelight host bands for free live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Luc McCann and High Mountain Heard kick off proceedings tonight. Hart Gibson and the Ridgeline Ramblers will perform Saturday, followed by Travis McDaniel on Sunday. Next weekend sees Kevin Ware, Aaron Golay and a second performance by McDaniel.
Visit limelighthotels.com/ketchum to learn more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In