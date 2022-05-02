Gov. Brad Little appointed Limelight Hotel Ketchum Director of Sales Tim Johnson to the Idaho Travel Council for a three-year term.

Johnson will represent Central Idaho on the council, which advises the Idaho Department of Commerce on tourism development activities and programs, in addition to giving grants.

“Mr. Johnson is a welcome addition to the council,” said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey. “His extensive hospitality, sales and marketing experience dovetails perfectly with the mission of the Idaho Travel Council.”

Prior to Limelight, Johnson worked as director of sales for Crested Butte Resort and western regional director of sales and marketing for the Mountain Collective.

