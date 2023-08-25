AAA predicts near-record travel

AAA has predicted that roadways, airports, hotels and travel-related businesses will see a “very busy” Labor Day weekend.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

As Americans continue to relieve pent-up demand for travel in the post-pandemic era, a wide-ranging travel forecast for Labor Day weekend predicts that the nation’s highways, airline routes and hotels will continue to see strong numbers established this summer.

“If you’re planning one last summer getaway for Labor Day weekend, you’re not alone,” a report from the nonprofit travel organization AAA states.

According to new data reported by AAA this week, domestic travel bookings—of flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises—are up 4% from a year ago, and international bookings are up 44%.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

