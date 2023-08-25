As Americans continue to relieve pent-up demand for travel in the post-pandemic era, a wide-ranging travel forecast for Labor Day weekend predicts that the nation’s highways, airline routes and hotels will continue to see strong numbers established this summer.
“If you’re planning one last summer getaway for Labor Day weekend, you’re not alone,” a report from the nonprofit travel organization AAA states.
According to new data reported by AAA this week, domestic travel bookings—of flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises—are up 4% from a year ago, and international bookings are up 44%.
“Inflation, school obligations, and even higher gas prices aren’t preventing most travelers from ending their summer on a high note,” AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde said. “Memorial Day and Independence Day travel have already made 2023 a year for the record books, and while we don’t track the total volume for Labor Day, we anticipate a very busy weekend.”
AAA predicts that the busiest times on the nation’s roadways will be Thursday, Aug. 31, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and throughout the day on Friday, Sept. 1. Leaving early in the morning on either of those days could spare travelers from peak traffic congestion, the organization stated. Traffic flow on two-lane highways is most likely to be slower, AAA stated.
“When it comes to vacation destinations, Labor Day can be a little polarizing,” Conde said. “Some families will soak up the sun in places like Anaheim and Las Vegas. Others will head into parts of Canada and Alaska.”
Some travelers—such as retirees, families who don’t have children in school or people who can work remotely—may choose to extend their trip past the holiday weekend to avoid crowds, Conde said.
Other top Labor Day destinations identified by AAA include Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks in the northern Rocky Mountains, as well as Salt Lake City.
“Like Memorial Day, Labor Day is a popular time for barbecues, camping and family reunions,” AAA stated.
International hotel bookings are up 82% compared to AAA’s 2022 booking data, and international cruise bookings are up 44%, the organization reported. Rome, London, Dublin and Paris are popular destinations this year, AAA stated, as well as Vancouver, Canada. Bookings for European river cruises and Caribbean cruises are also strong, the organization reported.
Meanwhile, many Americans are concerned about their airline flights being delayed or canceled, AAA research indicates.
“Airlines are combating staffing shortages by using bigger airplanes and fewer flights,” Conde said. “While the vast majority of these flights are getting where they need to go without a hitch, we emphasize the importance of packing medications, documents, a change of clothes and other essential items in your carry-on bag. That way, you’ll have a good starting point if you do need to work with the airline to come up with an alternate plan.”
Gas prices high, but not at record levels
Gasoline prices, while climbing, will likely not deter a Labor Day road trip for many people, AAA stated. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Idaho was $4.12 per gallon on Thursday, which is 1 cent more than a week before and 24 cents more than a month before, but 51 cents less than a year prior.
The national average price for regular gas was $3.84 per gallon on Thursday, AAA reported. That is 4 cents less than a week before, 24 cents more than a month before, and 4 cents less than a year prior.
In Blaine County on Thursday, the average price per gallon of regular gas was $4.20, AAA reported.
Expensive crude oil is keeping gas prices elevated, with the West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude trading near $81 per barrel on Monday, AAA reported. In May, the cost of a barrel of crude oil was approximately $68.
“Based on market response to the ongoing possibility of a global recession, pump prices could wobble back and forth into mid-September or even beyond,” AAA stated.
The weather could also affect gas prices, Conde said.
“Some of the refineries in the Midwest, including in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, could also feel the effects of a ‘heat dome’ that may push temperatures higher this week,” he said. “If that happens, you may see refineries scale back production to avoid a major breakdown, just as you would with an overheated engine.” ￼
