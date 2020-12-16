A Wood River Valley restaurant has been named Idaho Small Business of the Month by U.S. Sen. Jim Risch.
La Cabañita, a Ketchum-based eatery with additional locations in Hailey and Bellevue, will be recognized for its contribution to the local community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate, according to a news release from Risch’s office.
In a statement, Risch commended owner Rodolfo Armenta, who first opened La Cabañita in 2009, along with Armenta’s family and employees.
“You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success,” Risch said.
Each month, Risch recognizes a small business in Idaho that “exemplifies the Idaho values of hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, and exceptional commitment to community,” according to the news release. La Cabañita was named “Best Mexican Restaurant” in the Mountain Express’s Best of the Valley survey earlier this year.
“Since its founding, La Cabañita has become a Ketchum mainstay,” Risch said. “It is the gold standard for Latin-American cuisine in Idaho and has earned every bit of business it has received.”
Love me some cab. Whole wheat chicken burrito for the win
Awesome for you guys! Bellevue location was great but the new location in Hailey is even better, love the bar area! Congrats La Cabañita!
La Cabanita's recognition is great. We have enjoyed dining with them for years. Jim Risch, however, is not so great for the State of Idaho or America. Risch is a big government, wealthy Elitist RINO who doesn't respond honestly to conservative constituents. He is a war mongering political attorney who has built great wealth for himself and his friends at the expense of Idaho and the American Taxpayer. That's why the coward has never stood up for our great American President Donald Trump!
La Cabañita is great. You yourself Eva, not so much.
Couldn't you just say the positive and leave your political opinion out?
Eva waives bye-bye to the point.
Thank you for your comment about Risch. I totally agree.
