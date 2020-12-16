20-05-06 La Cabanita Group 1 Roland.jpg

From left to right, Manuel Armenta, Jorge Moreno, Hugo Sanchez, Steven Aguilar, Jorge Aguilar and Brian Moreno take a minute to pose in front of their Best of the Valley awards at La Cabañita in Ketchum .

 Express photo by Roland Lane

A Wood River Valley restaurant has been named Idaho Small Business of the Month by U.S. Sen. Jim Risch.

La Cabañita, a Ketchum-based eatery with additional locations in Hailey and Bellevue, will be recognized for its contribution to the local community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate, according to a news release from Risch’s office.

In a statement, Risch commended owner Rodolfo Armenta, who first opened La Cabañita in 2009, along with Armenta’s family and employees.

“You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success,” Risch said.

Each month, Risch recognizes a small business in Idaho that “exemplifies the Idaho values of hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, and exceptional commitment to community,” according to the news release. La Cabañita was named “Best Mexican Restaurant” in the Mountain Express’s Best of the Valley survey earlier this year.

“Since its founding, La Cabañita has become a Ketchum mainstay,” Risch said. “It is the gold standard for Latin-American cuisine in Idaho and has earned every bit of business it has received.”

Email the writer: gkauffman@mtexpress.com

Load comments